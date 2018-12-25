F1: Surprise Moments From 2018

Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel perform donuts at Abu Dhabi

The 2018 season was a rollercoaster ride in terms of emotions. During the races, every single mistake was scrutinized by the fans with tempers running high, but certain moments still shone through when each one collectively grew emotional about the sport.

One such moment was Fernando Alonso’s last race in Formula One. There was hardly anyone watching who didn’t want the Spaniard to score a point or who didn’t tear up a little when the multiple world champions, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, gave him a guard of honour before the trio did donuts on the straight.

While the year was packed with surprising moments, there were also a few others that came as no surprise to anyone. For instance, Racing Point announcing Lance Stroll as their driver for 2019 did not make anyone gasp.

Here is a list of moments throughout the season which left everyone with their mouths hanging open:

#5 Kimi Räikkönen winning the US GP

Kimi Räikkönen won a Formula One Grand Prix after a 113 race long draught

If one had missed the race in Texas and woke up the next day to read the headlines of Kimi Räikkönen stealing a win at Austin, they would surely have another look to check if they were mistaken.

The best chance Kimi had at clinching the winner’s trophy all season was at Monza where he was on fire during qualifying. However, that wasn’t to be and the eldest driver on the grid scraped out a win at the United Stated GP to make up for it.

Kimi started on the front row behind Lewis Hamilton and swooped past through Turn 1. Lewis was told to do the opposite of Kimi when it came to pitting for fresher rubber and when Ferrari did not call in the Finn, Hamilton went for a quick tyre change.

He was soon at the heels of Räikkönen again but the latter defended his position before dashing into the pits himself. A second pit stop for the British driver left him competing with the second-placed Max Verstappen through the later stages of the Grand Prix.

While both of them were close to the one-second mark of Kimi at one point, the 39-year-old held on to win a Formula One Grand Prix after a 113 race long draught.

