F1: This video proves Ferrari and Vettel are best bet for 2018 title

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
127   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:48 IST

Sebastian Vettel celebrates his win
Sebastian Vettel celebrates his win

Sebastian Vettel is hot on the trail of World Championship leader Lewis Hamilton as we close in on the Italian Grand Prix to be played out in Monza. After a sensational first half of the season, Mercedes would have expected more of the same come Spa last weekend, but could only sit and admire the pure racing beauty behind the lightning-quick Ferrari.

Despite starting second, behind Hamilton on pole, Vettel breezed past the Brit in the opening stages of the race and stayed ahead till the chequered flag to assert the dominance of the Prancing Horse over the Silver Arrows.

What was astonishing for most, however, was the ease in which the Ferrari managed to overtake what seemed to be an equally quick Mercedes over the course of the weekend, and had Hamilton himself questioning a few tactics in the Italian giants' pit-garage. This video package highlights the obvious adjustment made to the Ferrari which has given them a clear edge on the straight and perhaps even in the Championship battle.

The clip shows the 2017 battle between Vettel and Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix where Hamilton leads the German heading into the historic Kemmel straight and despite continued efforts of the Ferrari to get ahead, Vettel is unable to make the move stick.

Fast-forward to a year later, and when put in a similar track position, Vettel bides his time and waits to enter Kemmel again where he unleashes the true power of his scarlet car and breezes past his World Championship contender. It is safe to say, what a difference a year makes.

The straight-line speed of the Ferrari has always been a strength but this season looks as though it might be just about enough to keep them ahead of Mercedes in the title tussle, but with plenty of races on the calendar still remaining, that could all be subject to change.

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Scuderia Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
