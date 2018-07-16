F1- Top 5 Comeback Drives of All Time

Formula One is indeed the King of motorsports where drivers along with their finest cars display their skills to take the momentum. It is the most superior form of car racing wherein the person aims for "World Championship Title" putting all his strength and caliber in a single go.

It is a sport associated with speed, thrill, adrenaline rush, cutting-edge technology, glamour and much more. When drivers make it to the podium, the real celebrations take on and the race weekend festivities are a treat to every fan. It is every driver's dream to break previously set records during their F1 career.

It's not easy at all to pull off things in style as it is a strenuous game where drivers put in a lot of mental as well as physical labor to be in limelight and have to remain consistent to enjoy the same in the long run

It is truly an adrenaline filled action where viewers remain on the edge of their seats throughout the course of the race because any moment can come unexpectedly. It has been witnessed that when we least expect a driver to make it to the podium, he does so. Therefore it can not be predicted until the very end of the race that who is going to take home the trophy. Here we see some of the greatest comebacks drives ever in the history of Formula One.

#5 John Watson's Phenomenal drive- 1983 U.S. Grand Prix

John Watson nicknamed "Wattie" had established a great place in the world of F1 after giving McLaren its first team victory in more than 3 seasons. It happened at U.S. Grand Prix in 1983, Tambay took the pole position and Watson along with teammate Niki Lauda suffered from lack of heat in their tyres and hence couldn't achieve good positions in qualifying but by the 28th lap, McLaren's were 3rd and 4th and in the 33rd lap, he drove past Niki Lauda who had a cramp in his right leg and hence couldn't challenge Watson.

Watson took off the checkered flag nearly 30 seconds ahead of his teammate to grab his 5th victory. It remains to be one of the greatest comeback drives in F1 where he moved 22 places up in 70 minutes.