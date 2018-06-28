F1 Austrian GP: Top 5 Crashes at Red Bull Ring

Red Bull Ring

The Red Bull ring at Speilberg Austria has been hosting the Austrian Grand Prix from 1963. Initially hosted at an airfield circuit before it was replaced by another circuit citing dangers involved, called as the Osterreichring circuit. Osterreichring literally translates as 'Austrian circuit' was renamed as the A1 ring in 1995 and 1996 after a sponsor. Then renamed as the Red Bull ring from 2011 season. Despite the regular refurbishments and modifications made, the circuit has always been fronting with start lane crashes. These start lane crash issues date back to 1950s when the initial Zeltweg airfield circuit was removed from the FIA calendar. Be it the deer crash or the Barrichello-Schumacher, Speilberg always churns a lot of memorable incidents.

Here are top 5 crashes at Austrian Grand Prix

#5 Hamilton vs Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collide during the last lap of Austrian GP 2016

It seemed like a perfect scripted weekend for the Mercedes during the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix having both their machines at the front row of the grid for the race. However, post-race they sure wouldn't have been very happy for what happened at the very last lap of the race.

The battle for a podium finish was between the Mercedes duo Rosberg and Hamilton with Verstappen throughout the race followed by Raikkonen. Rosberg was having a great race with proper strategical pit stops and even took the lead passing Verstappen on lap 61. Hamilton also went past Verstappen tailing his teammate Rosberg. It seemed like a perfect finish for Mercedes but the unexpected was yet to come!

Lewis Hamilton's first win at Speilberg was welcomed by a 'boo' from the crowd because of the final lap mess up. Although that helped him pass his teammate for the top spot, it became the talking point of the race for a wrong reason. At the last lap of the race, the British driver tried to overtake Rosberg at turn 2 from the outside, turning late inside the corner collided and damaged the front wing of Rosberg. The crash pushed Hamilton off the track, but he eventually rejoined track and took the lead at turn 3 while Rosberg was pushed below Verstappen and Raikkonen to 4th place finish.