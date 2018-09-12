F1: Top 5 crashes at the Singapore Grand Prix

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 104 // 12 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Singapore has had a fair number of accidents

The Singapore Grand Prix makes its return to the F1 calendar this weekend with the Championship tilting in favour of Lewis Hamilton. The Brit is 30 points clear of his closest rival Sebastian Vettel though it may be argued that Vettel has a faster car in the form of his Ferrari.

Speaking of the Prancing Horse, it's been a lively week for the team after it was officially revealed that the Italian giants would be doing away with veteran driver Kimi Raikkonen at the end of the season in favour of the much younger Charles Leclerc. Raikkonen will instead take Leclerc's place at Sauber next season, reuniting with his former employers after a 17-year hiatus.

Back to this weekend's action though, and Singapore promises to be a thrilling watch for those in attendance and the millions watching at home. The track has given us plenty of memories in just a decade, and hopes are that this weekend will be just as exciting.

The first ever night race was held here in 2008 and under the lights, drivers have found it difficult to maneuver the way they would ideally want to. This has led to numerous accidents at the Marina Bay circuit, none more so than at the notorious 'Singapore Sling' turn. Reliving some of those crashes, here are our top 5:

#5 Nico Hulkenberg crashes out on first lap (2016)

Hulkenberg and his battered Force India

The 2016 Singapore GP got off to a flier under the lights and it wasn't long before the first casualty of the race took place.

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg tried to bag a few places at the very start of the race but instead found himself sandwiched between the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz. Hulkenberg almost inevitably collided with Sainz and went straight into the wall.

This first lap melee caused a safety car deployment but bizarrely enough, the race restarted with a marshal still out on track. This situation was soon dealt with but it made for some nervous viewing at the time.

1 / 5 NEXT