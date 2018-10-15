F1: Top 5 drivers with the most starts

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 15 Oct 2018, 13:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The latest F1 logo

1950 was the year the FIA conducted the First Championship awarding points to Drivers and Giuseppe Farina of Italy driving for Team Alfa Romeo emerged victorious. In 68 years and counting till date, 993 races have been held up to the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix. A driver is deemed to have entered a race if they have competed in at least one official practice session with the intention of entering the race.

On the other hand, a driver is deemed to have started a race if he has lined up on the gird or at the pitlane exit at the time of race start. Drivers from 40 different countries have taken part in a Formula One Race with Great Britain leading the pack with 161 drivers. 853 drivers have started a Formula One race. We take a look at 5 drivers with the most starts:

#4 Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen at the F1 Grand Prix of Japan

Finn Kimi Raikkonen, known as the 'Ice Man', has been an evergreen driver on the Formula One paddock for close to two decades. Since making his debut in the year 2001 racing for Team Sauber-Petronas, Kimi has raced for 4 different teams. In 2002, he made the switch to McLaren and in 2007 he switched over to Team Scuderia Ferrari and emerged as the World Champion that year beating rival Lewis Hamilton to the title by the slenderest margin of just one point.

He took a sabbatical from Formula One at the end of the 2009 season and moved to NASCAR racing before making a Formula One comeback in 2012 with Team Lotus. From 2014 till the 2018 season, Kimi was contracted as a Driver for Team Scuderia Ferrari. As on the 2018 Japan Grand Prix, Kimi has started in 288 races. He has signed a contract with Team Sauber to race with them in the 2019 season.

1 / 3 NEXT