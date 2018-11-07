×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1: Top 5 moments of Max Verstappen in the 2018 season

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    07 Nov 2018, 21:50 IST

Max Verstappen is one of the most gifted and brilliant drivers of the current generation. He drives with the elan of a champion and given the way he is racing and the moves he displays on the track, it is definitely a moment of time before the flying Dutchman can put his famous mugshot on a world championship crown.

In the 2018 season, Verstappen displayed some heroic drives and was responsible for winning two famous Grands Prix, at Austria and Mexico, the latter being the scene of an incredible win the previous year.

That said, what were the top 5 moments of the famous Dutch driver in this season?


Winning the Mexican Grand Prix

Verstappen won the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico, yet again
Verstappen won the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico, yet again

Few sights are as interesting and enamouring as seeing Dutch driver Max Verstappen win a Grand Prix. From the moment he passes the checkered flag to the moment he's congratulated on the team radio to finally sprinkling the champagne on the podium, there's something emotional and energetic about the scenario.

At the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix, there were, once again, familiar scenes but not before Verstappen made his point; grabbing the lead of the race from Red Bull teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, before going on to battle the Ferraris and others to elope with a smart win.

While the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix might have seemed more daring, in the sense that Max' move over Vettel inside the opening lap, seconds from the start of the Grand Prix did leave Ferrari fans disenchanted while leaving Red Bull fans to the edge of their seats, the 2018 win too indicated that the driver didn't eschew an iota of the panache that fashions his race craft.

While the pole belonged to Ricciardo, Verstappen beating his teammate and ultimately emerging on top was a sign of a man on the move. What can his last two Grands Prix yield?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Brazilian GP 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen
Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Raikkonen. Dravid. Lara. Alonso. Monte Carlo. Trinidad. Square Cut. Hairpin Bend. Naznin Boniadi. Madeline Zima. Deutschland
F1: The best of Daniel Ricciardo in the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Brazilian GP
RELATED STORY
Renault hilariously roast Verstappen in Brazilian GP preview
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes of Max Verstappen with Vettel,...
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the...
RELATED STORY
F1 Mexican GP: Driver Ratings
RELATED STORY
F1: Top five moments of Kevin Magnussen's 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 times Verstappen Clashed with Other Drivers
RELATED STORY
F1: I want Verstappen in the title fight: Hamilton
RELATED STORY
Top 5 F1 Drivers on the grid right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us