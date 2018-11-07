F1: Top 5 moments of Max Verstappen in the 2018 season

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 62 // 07 Nov 2018, 21:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Max Verstappen is one of the most gifted and brilliant drivers of the current generation. He drives with the elan of a champion and given the way he is racing and the moves he displays on the track, it is definitely a moment of time before the flying Dutchman can put his famous mugshot on a world championship crown.

In the 2018 season, Verstappen displayed some heroic drives and was responsible for winning two famous Grands Prix, at Austria and Mexico, the latter being the scene of an incredible win the previous year.

That said, what were the top 5 moments of the famous Dutch driver in this season?

Winning the Mexican Grand Prix

Verstappen won the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico, yet again

Few sights are as interesting and enamouring as seeing Dutch driver Max Verstappen win a Grand Prix. From the moment he passes the checkered flag to the moment he's congratulated on the team radio to finally sprinkling the champagne on the podium, there's something emotional and energetic about the scenario.

At the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix, there were, once again, familiar scenes but not before Verstappen made his point; grabbing the lead of the race from Red Bull teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, before going on to battle the Ferraris and others to elope with a smart win.

While the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix might have seemed more daring, in the sense that Max' move over Vettel inside the opening lap, seconds from the start of the Grand Prix did leave Ferrari fans disenchanted while leaving Red Bull fans to the edge of their seats, the 2018 win too indicated that the driver didn't eschew an iota of the panache that fashions his race craft.

While the pole belonged to Ricciardo, Verstappen beating his teammate and ultimately emerging on top was a sign of a man on the move. What can his last two Grands Prix yield?

1 / 5 NEXT