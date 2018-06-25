F1: Top 5 Races at Singapore

Check out the top 5 races at the Marina Bay circuit Singapore.

The Marina Bay street circuit which has been hosting the Singapore Grand Prix since 2008 is known for deploying safety car at least once during every race. 17 times safety car has been deployed in the ten Singapore Grand Prix that has happened.

That is how challenging the scenic circuit is, demanding high precision skills from the drivers. Despite the challenges and the controversial turn 10 chicane issues Fernando Alonso has been the only driver consistent at Marina Bay, has finished in top 5 for 8 times in 10 races.

Here are the top 5 races at Singapore

#5 2008 Singapore Grand Prix

2008 Singapore Grand Prix Podium celebration

The inaugural race at Singapore was the first night-time event to happen in Formula One history. This race is infamously known for the controversy involved in it. Flouting the controversy, the race was a spectacle for everyone and especially if you are a fan of Fernando Alonso. The Spanish racer who could manage only a 15th spot at qualifying due to engine issues went on to win the race, which was his first in that season. Massa who started the race at pole kept increasing his lead from Hamilton and Raikkonen who were trailing behind him.

Alonso’s hunt to podium started off by going past Jarno Trulli who begun the race with heavy fuel load. Alonso was the first one to take the pit as early as in 12th lap and got his tank with light fuel load which was right away establishing his strategy to pass the cars in front of him.

The controversial crash of Piquet at 17th lap brought the Safety car into race, regulations back then ruled that pit lane would be closed until all cars are picked by the Safety car.

This regulation eliminated the advantage of the cars in lead. Ferrari’s Massa faced a delayed pit stop as the fuel hose was prematurely released, which pulled him further down at the standings from his pole position. Massa finished the race at the 13th place having started the race at the pole.

Renault’s debatable strategy of making Alonso opt for an early pit paid off, as he gained the lead in the final third of the race and clinched the title of first Singapore Grand Prix.