F1: Top 5 Races of Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has been one of the bright sparks in F1 in recent years and here we look at his Top 5 Races in his career so far.

Jack Price CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 16:49 IST 97 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Not only is he one of the most lovable characters on the F1 grid but Daniel Ricciardo is also one of the best. Since joining the Red Bull Racing team in 2013 Ricciardo has been a sensation claiming 7 wins and 29 podiums in his time so far. Ricciardo has taken 2 wins already in 2018 with seven races completed. He is yet to decide on his contract extension with Red Bull Racing for the 2019 season.

Nicknamed the Honey Badger, he has captivated us with his dynamic style and impressive overtaking maneuvers.

The Australian fans love him and so does the rest of the world, with over 1.5 million followers on Twitter and Instagram. He is always seen with a smile on his face and the constant positive attitude is why fans of the sport took to him instantly.

Let's have a look at his top 5 races of his career so far.

#5 - 2014 Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

2014 was a good year for the Australian driver and this race was certainly one of the reasons why. Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton touched on the second lap resulting in a puncture for the British driver, Nico Rosberg was later booed during the podium celebrations. The incident then played into the hands of the Red Bull driver of Ricciardo.

Nico Rosberg pit early after the second lap incident caused damage to his front wing. The damage was causing extra wear on his front tyres so they had to make a change on lap eight, this allowed Ricciardo to take the lead. Ricciardo was running a low downforce set up to maximize the DRS zones during the race, he used them to overtake Fernando Alonso in the Ferrari on lap four and quickly caught up to his team mate, four time world champion Sebastian Vettel. On lap five Vettel ran wide at Pouhon which put his right rear on the astroturf which thanks to the overnight rain was still wet, this caused a slide for Vettel which was well controlled but made it easy for Ricciardo to pass.

Ricciardo drove a great race that weekend being able to hold back Nico Rosberg who after his pit stop ten laps to go was catching two seconds a lap to the Red Bull driver. He showed great experience for a man who was in his first season at the big team. A fantastic race from both driver and team.