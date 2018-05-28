F1 2018: Monaco GP Driver Ratings - Ricciardo top, Verstappen impresses and more

Which drivers were the highs and lows from Sunday's street race in Monte Carlo?

Jamie Davies CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 22:39 IST 1.93K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ricciardo enjoyed another of his shoes

This Sunday saw Daniel Ricciardo gain redemption by winning the Monaco Grand Prix, two years after losing out to Lewis Hamilton, after a failed pit stop strategy.

The victory for Ricciardo places him joint first for most wins (2) in 2018 alongside Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

The streets of Monte Carlo is one of the most brutal challenges for an F1 driver and last weekend proved to be that case yet again.

As there were very few overtakes and three retirements of Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, and Brendon Hartley, late on denied all 20 drivers from bringing their cars home safely.

Let's take a look at how all 20 drivers did in Sportskeeda's Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings...

Williams

Sergey Sirotkin - 16th

The Russian was having a very impressive weekend by out-qualifying his teammate Lance Stroll and reaching Q2.

Circuit de Monaco looked to be a track Sirotkin could get used.

That was until Sirotkin would face some unfortunate penalties from race control.

Just a few laps into the race, Sirotkin was told to go to the pits for a 10 second stop, and go after his car didn't have all four wheels on at the three-minutes-to-go point as required in the rules.

This, of course, dented his chances of a top 10 finish and would instead finish three places below where he started.

Driver rating: 4/10

Lance Stroll - 17th

Lance Stroll had all sorts of problems from the moment the race was lights out in Monaco.

You can tell how frustrated the Canadian was during the race when he displayed his anger to his engineers on the team radio: "What is the point in me racing right now?"

This was moments after Stroll noticed the blue flags meaning he had to give way for the likes of Ricciardo and Vettel to be able to overlap the Williams driver.

Driver rating: 3/10