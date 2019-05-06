F1: Top 5 sportsmanship act of all time

FORMULA ONE

Formula One racing has always been the ace of racing championships since its inaugural session in 1950. FIA defines the rules for Formula One racing which is considered to be the premium class of single-seater auto racing all over the world. The skilful sport has always kept its fan entertained with the element of skill, glamour, style and amazing cars. It holds no doubt that it is every driver's dream to clinch the ultimate title at year end and that is World Driver's Championship Title but then, there have been a lot many instances on the racing tracks that have proved, what we say - "Humanity is the greatest virtue"

Since the time Formula One racing has marked its onset, We have seen many instances where drivers have gone out of their way to lend help to the stranded drivers. Many have been seen giving chances to their teammates to drive past them and make it to the podium and to say the max, there have also been moments where drivers have literally stopped so as to save the life of their co-drivers and yes they were successful. Hence we can say that there have been several moments where drivers have displayed great acts of sportsmanship risking their own chances of making to the podium.

Here we have Top 5 Sportsmanship Act in the history of Formula One

#5 Barrichello let Schumacher rule- Austrian Grand Prix- 2002

Back in 2001 at Australian Grand Prix, Rubens Barrichello was asked to let Schumacher overtake him and take P2 but he didn't let that happen until the very last corner. However, in 2002 Austrian GP, something different happened and took away all the attention. Ferrari ordered the same two people to swap positions but again Brazilian resisted before Todt reminded him that it was being done for the championship sake. Rubens allowed Schumacher to drive past him at the chequered flag and it came as a surprise for the latter. Seeing the staged finish, German asked Barrichello to take the top spot and even handed him the trophy as a mark of gratitude. Schumacher did return the favor to his friend in the races that took place later on.

