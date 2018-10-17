F1: US Grand Prix 2018; Telecast details, Time, Weather forecast and Track info

The Circuit of the Americas

The next stage of the Formula One 2018 calendar is here, and it promises to be an exciting one.

The United States Grand Prix takes place this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton braced for what looks like an inevitable championship victory. But the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) promises to have certain surprises in store, making it less than straightforward for Mercedes to pick up another win.

Last time out seemed easy enough for the Silver Arrows, who were aided by yet another Sebastian Vettel error that forced him down the field and ensured that the Ferraris didn't mount a real challenge to the Mercedes duo up front.

Whether the Italian giants' fortunes change in Austin remains to be seen, but they will be keen to put the pressure on their rivals. Red Bull will fancy their chances too after a strong outing in Suzuka, with Max Verstappen the clear threat yet again.

All eyes are on the US Grand Prix this weekend, and we can't wait for the games to begin. Here is all you need to know before the big race takes place:

When is the United States Grand Prix Weekend?

The US Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 21st October 2018.

The race will begin at 01:10 PM local time (11:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 19th October 2018 at 10:00 AM local time (08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 2 PM local time (12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 20th October 2018 at 1 PM local time (11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 4 PM local time (2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the US Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The US Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the US Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the COTA circuit in Austin, Texas and will consist of 56 laps in total. The race distance is 308.405 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 5.513 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the US Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the purple ultra-soft compound tyres along with yellow soft compound tyres and red super-soft compound tyres will be available for the race weekend.

Weather Forecast, Austin, USA:

We could be in for a drizzly weekend at COTA with light periods of rain and occasional drizzles predicted on Friday and Saturday as per Accuweather.com.