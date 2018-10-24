×
F1 US Grand Prix: 4 things we learnt 

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
53   //    24 Oct 2018, 00:27 IST

F1 Grand Prix of USA
Sunday was a magnificent day for Kimi Raikkonen who won his first F1 race in 5 years at the US Grand Prix.

It was one of the races of the season and arguably the best race at Circuit of the Americas since it was introduced on the calendar in 2012.

The build-up to the Grand Prix weekend was all about Lewis Hamilton potentially picking up his 5th world championship in the United States, but instead he will have to wait another week.

Hamilton just needs five more points to finally seal this year's championship. The next opportunity for him to do that is this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City.

The 33-year-old won his fourth drivers' title this time last year in Mexico.

But just like the end of every race, there are plenty of talking points to take from the US Grand Prix.

So here are 5 talking points from last weekend's US Grand Prix...

#4 Ocon to Williams already a done deal?

Ocon could be on his way to Williams
Last week, there were rumours of Racing Point Force India's Esteban Ocon joining Williams for the 2019 championship.

The Frenchman has been struggling to find a seat for next season after strong links of Lance Stroll being employed by his father, Lawrence Stroll, at Force India.

Sergio Perez announced signing an extension to his contract at Force India last week. Williams meanwhile recently recruited Mercedes' reserve driver George Russell to join the team for next year.

Williams' Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams, was interviewed on UK TV station Channel 4 during their coverage of the US Grand Prix.

Claire was interviewed by Eddie Jordan and was asked about the latest situation of Ocon possibly signing for Williams.

Jordan didn't get a straight answer but Williams never denied it and did hint that they have had talks with the Force India man.

