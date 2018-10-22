F1 US Grand Prix - Twitter reacts as Raikkonen wins

F1 Grand Prix of USA

The 2018 Formula 1 championship is still alive after Lewis Hamilton failed to outscore Sebastian Vettel by 8 points to seal a 5th world championship.

Mercedes' celebrations were instead spoilt by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen who picked up his first race win in F1 since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished on the podium in third place but with Vettel finishing behind in 4th, it was not enough points from the Briton to end this year's driver's title.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to Raikkonen after starting the race in 18th to record the performance of the day as the Dutchman was voted driver of the day from the official Formula One website.

It may not be the result Hamilton and Mercedes ordered from the menu but the 33-year-old is favourite to win the world championship this Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City.

This year's drama in the last few laps of the US Grand Prix made it one of the races of the season as Raikkonen, Verstappen and Hamilton were battling it out for the race win.

As always before, during and after the race - the F1 fans have shared their thoughts on the Grand Prix by posting on Twitter.

We've picked out the best tweets for you to enjoy...

Still, don't believe what you are reading?

KIMI RAIKKONEN WON THE US GRAND PRIX!

Sunday's win was Raikkonen's first US Grand Prix victory which does seem hard to believe when considering how long the Fin has been racing in F1.

But there is always a first for everything and with Raikkonen going into his final races at Ferrari, it just shows the 2007 world champion has still got it in him to win a Grand Prix.

His fans on Twitter went crazy!

But as always Kimi was as cold as ice, moments after winning his first race in five years.

Emotional Raikkonen after ending five-year victory drought: "It's better than second." — Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) October 21, 2018

Ferrari had so many chances to replace Raikkonen and they do it at the worst possible moment. — Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) October 21, 2018

What a great race and what a fantastic result for Kimi Raikkonen. "Fucking finally, thank you guys," he says.... — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) October 21, 2018

After today, Raikkonen has won in the V10, V8 and V6 Turbo eras. 😎 #F1 — Paul McGinnes (@PaulMcG92) October 21, 2018

Hamilton will have to wait a little more for the title

F1 Grand Prix of USA

It didn't go according to plan for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in their bid to win another driver's championship.

A third place finish while Vettel finished in fourth was not enough for Hamilton to retain the driver's championship.

Hamilton battled until the end in Sunday's race but couldn't get past Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen.

His team mate Valtteri Bottas failed to defend his position in fourth after being overtaken by Vettel with just laps remaining in the race.

Hamilton fans will have to keep their champagnes in their fridge for another week...

That. Was. Tense! @LewisHamilton gave it absolutely everything, but it’s not quite enough this time!



He comes home P3 at @COTA! Battle resumes in Mexico… #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/AENGitzbmQ — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 21, 2018

One tweet however was seen as a too soon to celebrate kind of post as @GHSports123 thought Hamilton had got his hands on a 5th world championship...

AND HE'S A FIVE-TIME FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPION!!!



Lewis Hamilton has won the #USGP for a record 7th time to seal his fifth #F1 driver's title. An early spin ended Vettel's slim chances of taking the title to Mexico, as Hamilton matches Fangio's tally.#Formula1 #LH44 pic.twitter.com/lPjNuidxVn — GH Sports (@GHSports123) October 21, 2018

Verstappen is driver of the day

F1 Grand Prix of USA

Max Verstappen was no doubt the driver of the day after finishing in 2nd place from starting the race in 18th position.

It is one of Verstappen's finest performances to date in such a young career so far.

The Red Bull driver even defended his position from Hamilton with just laps remaining - another sign that Verstappen possibly has what it takes to become a world champion.

Verstappen is on fine form and with that form comes broken shoes...

"I think I destroyed my shoe pushing a bit hard!"



An unusual wardrobe malfunction for Max Verstappen... 😮#USGP 🔊: https://t.co/cm85gdCZBm#bbcf1 pic.twitter.com/HLx78BjLFw — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 21, 2018

A delighted Verstappen went straight to Twitter after the race...

Wow! From P18 to P2 💪 Unexpected, but very happy! We had a great race pace and the right strategy, thank you @redbullracing 👊🏻 And thanks to all fans for voting me Driver of the Day 🙌🏻 #KeepPushing #USGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b3hCK9qjep — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 21, 2018

Not even the 'Verstopper' was going to stop a bullet like Verstappen on Sunday...

Amazing to think people were calling Verstappen to be fired after his start to the season. Now he's just a handful of points off a Mercedes in the drivers' title. Incredible turnaround! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ea2xDJCS0Y — WTF1 (@wtf1official) October 21, 2018

