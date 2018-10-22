F1 US Grand Prix - Twitter reacts as Raikkonen wins
The 2018 Formula 1 championship is still alive after Lewis Hamilton failed to outscore Sebastian Vettel by 8 points to seal a 5th world championship.
Mercedes' celebrations were instead spoilt by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen who picked up his first race win in F1 since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton finished on the podium in third place but with Vettel finishing behind in 4th, it was not enough points from the Briton to end this year's driver's title.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to Raikkonen after starting the race in 18th to record the performance of the day as the Dutchman was voted driver of the day from the official Formula One website.
It may not be the result Hamilton and Mercedes ordered from the menu but the 33-year-old is favourite to win the world championship this Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City.
This year's drama in the last few laps of the US Grand Prix made it one of the races of the season as Raikkonen, Verstappen and Hamilton were battling it out for the race win.
As always before, during and after the race - the F1 fans have shared their thoughts on the Grand Prix by posting on Twitter.
We've picked out the best tweets for you to enjoy...
Still, don't believe what you are reading?
KIMI RAIKKONEN WON THE US GRAND PRIX!
Sunday's win was Raikkonen's first US Grand Prix victory which does seem hard to believe when considering how long the Fin has been racing in F1.
But there is always a first for everything and with Raikkonen going into his final races at Ferrari, it just shows the 2007 world champion has still got it in him to win a Grand Prix.
His fans on Twitter went crazy!
But as always Kimi was as cold as ice, moments after winning his first race in five years.
Hamilton will have to wait a little more for the title
It didn't go according to plan for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in their bid to win another driver's championship.
A third place finish while Vettel finished in fourth was not enough for Hamilton to retain the driver's championship.
Hamilton battled until the end in Sunday's race but couldn't get past Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen.
His team mate Valtteri Bottas failed to defend his position in fourth after being overtaken by Vettel with just laps remaining in the race.
Hamilton fans will have to keep their champagnes in their fridge for another week...
One tweet however was seen as a too soon to celebrate kind of post as @GHSports123 thought Hamilton had got his hands on a 5th world championship...
Verstappen is driver of the day
Max Verstappen was no doubt the driver of the day after finishing in 2nd place from starting the race in 18th position.
It is one of Verstappen's finest performances to date in such a young career so far.
The Red Bull driver even defended his position from Hamilton with just laps remaining - another sign that Verstappen possibly has what it takes to become a world champion.
Verstappen is on fine form and with that form comes broken shoes...
A delighted Verstappen went straight to Twitter after the race...
Not even the 'Verstopper' was going to stop a bullet like Verstappen on Sunday...
