F1 USGP 2021 FP3 results: Perez fastest, followed by Sainz and Verstappen

The F1 USGP 2021 looks set to be one of the humdingers of the season, as the picture was as clear as mud after the checkered flag fell at the end of the session. In stark contrast to the earlier sessions where Mercedes was the pacesetter, it was Red Bull this time around that was setting the times at the head of the field.

Sergio Perez finished the session on top yet again. However, it was not a representative order; both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had their laps (which were around 3 tenths of a second quicker than Perez) get deleted due to track limits infringement.

No clarity over the F1 pecking order at Austin

The pecking order's picture is just not clear enough to prove that either of the teams is holding an advantage over the other. The times set by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were almost identical and a few tenths clear of Perez. However, they were both struck down because of a track limits infringement.

Ferrari and McLaren at loggerheads

There was a time when these two teams were legitimate F1 champion contenders. Both teams, McLaren and Ferrari, have been comparable in terms of performance throughout the year.

Haas F1's golden opportunity for Q2

With drivers like Vettel, Alonso, and Russell taking penalties for a new engine, Haas will be looking to make the most of another opportunity to jump the queue in qualifying and reach Q2.

Mick Schumacher was able to achieve it in the last race, now we need to see if Haas can repeat mixed up from the previous races.

The progress of FP3's top three drivers will have everyone keeping an eye on what's next in the F1 US GP race and who will leave texas with better performance.

All-in-all, it's a must-watch for the F1 fans.

