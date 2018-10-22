F1, Watch: Kimi Raikkonen 'Trolled' Lewis Hamilton in the Cool Down Room after the US Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen after winning US Grand Prix 2018

Kimi Raikkonen, Finland's most successful driver (21 wins) broke the record of having the longest gap between the wins in Grand Prix (2044 days and 113 races). He had a lot to say at the podium with his Record Breaking performance. After getting the title Kimi Raikkonen said:

It’s not a big deal for me, it’s a much bigger deal for a lot of the people,” he said. “If it comes, it comes; if it doesn’t, it really doesn’t change my life one bit. I’m happy we are here and that we win but I think the biggest difference is the way people look at you. If you look at people in a different way if they win or not, it doesn’t make a lot of difference in my mind. But obviously I’m happy, just proving some people wrong is enough fun for me.

But before spraying the bottle of Champagne and celebrating his victory, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton had a bit of chit chat in the Cool Down room. This bit of chit chat session was more of a 'trolling' session. Kimi Raikkonen trolled Lewis Hamilton by asking 'did you win the title?' Watch:

Even though Hamilton says he took the 'Question' in a Good Grace, confirmed that he hadn't after being denied by the pair's inspired drives. But the reaction on Hamilton's face can clearly be seen.

It was quite a 'Bromance' moment between these two. Obviously, Hamilton got a very strong chance to wrap up his fifth title win in Mexico, he just needs to finish in the top 7. But this little 'Bromance' moment between the two gave the fans a lot to cherish. This moment will surely be discussed for a very long time.