F1 Weekend Awards: US GP

Raikkonen won his first race for Ferrari in almost a decade yesterday.

Kimi Raikkonen stole the headlines with his first win in Formula 1 for 5 years at The Circuit of the Americas yesterday. The Iceman broke Riccardo Patrese's record of the biggest gap between race victories, and at 39 years of age, becomes one of the oldest men to have stood on the top step of the podium. Who wins Sportskeeda's F1 Awards for the United States Grand Prix, though? Keep reading to find out!

Driver of the Weekend

Kimi's first win since 2013 earns him our driver of the weekend.

There's no beating around the bush here, Kimi Raikkonen was always going to take this one home. Perhaps we're being sentimental, but the Iceman put in a sensational performance on Sunday. After qualifying third, Sebastian Vettel's penalty meant that Kimi would start on the front row at COTA, alongside champion-elect, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis started on the mid-range supersoft tyres, a decision that Hamilton and Mercedes would later rue, as Raikkonen got much better purchase on his ultrasofts. Kimi launched his Ferrari into the lead and had an almost 2-second gap by the time the first lap had been completed.

Hamilton shadowed Raikkonen, it was clear that the defending champion was biding his time and keeping his tyres in good condition for when Kimi eventually pitted. However, thanks to a Virtual Safety Car, it was in fact Mercedes who pit Hamilton first for the hardest rubber available.

Lewis came out in P3 and immediately set about catching Raikkonen for the lead. Valtteri Bottas moved well out of his teammate's way and Lewis was soon on Kimi's gearbox. Despite his tyres almost being down to the carcass, Kimi kept his British rival behind before his stop, something that would be crucial later on.

Because of his early change to the soft tyres, Hamilton was struggling in the late stages and was forced to pit once more for new rubber. Raikkonen was now back in the lead, but he had both Max Verstappen and Hamilton bearing down on him. Kimi used all of his wealth of experience to place his car perfectly and his Ferrari power kept the Red Bull at bay on the straights.

Raikkonen would cross the line to become the most successful Finnish driver in the history of the sport (in terms of victories) and claim Finland's 50th win in F1. The most popular winner imaginable and it could be the last for The Iceman, as his move to Sauber next year likely won't yield many podiums.

