F1: Williams in crisis as head of Aero Dynamics quits

Mr. Dirk de Beer quits Williams Formula One team.

Shahid Salman TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 31 May 2018, 19:44 IST 105 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Williams

Williams is clearly struggling this season, they've just managed to score a total of four points out of six races. The team finished fifth in the constructor's world championship in 2017. As of now, even fifth looks like a far dream for Williams.

A lot of F1 fans have been criticising the team for having Robert Kubica as a test driver and the less experienced Stroll and Sirotkin in their main line up while Kubica has been faster than the two on many occasions including the formula one pre-season tests and the official practice during the Spanish Grand Prix 2018.

The latest F1 news is. Mr. Dirk de Beer has stepped down from his role as Head of Aerodynamics at Williams Formula 1 team with immediate effect as per F1.com

His departure marks the end of a relationship that has lasted for just over one season, with De Beer having previously held the same role at Ferrari.

The chief designer of Williams team, Ed Wood left the team earlier this month for personal reasons.

Williams said Chief Engineer Doug McKiernan, who joined the team in February having worked at McLaren F1 for 16 years from 1999, will “assume full responsibility over the aerodynamic and design direction of the car”.

They added: “Dave Wheater is stepping up to take on the role as Head of Aerodynamics.

“The team would like to thank Dirk for his hard work over the past year and wish him the best for the future.”

Their Chief Technical Officer Paddy Lowe said earlier this month Williams understand the issues they have encountered and have put a recovery programme in place.

What can Williams do in order to improve their performance as the Formula One season progresses? Have your say in the comments.

Latest F1 News, Results, Standings and Schedule.