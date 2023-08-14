Fernando Alonso car collection: What does the Spanish F1 superstar drive?

Fernando Alonso is one of the most legendary drivers in the history of Formula 1, being a two-time world champion (2005 and 2006), and still continuing to race at a competitive pace with Aston Martin this season.

Like any other driver, he has an exquisite car collection, since driving tough sports cars isn't limited to the tracks for racers like him. He has some of the most unique cars in his collection, ranging from a series of Ferraris to even a Maserati and a rare Porsche.

Alonso celebrates on the podium after the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Inside Fernando Alonso's multi-million car collection

Here are the known details of all the cars and supercars that are owned by the two-time Formula 1 world champion:

Aston Martin DBX SUV

Credits - HotCars

Luxury and comfort meet up with power in the Aston Martin DBX707 custom, one of the latest cars owned by the Spaniard. It has a turbocharged V8 Mercedes-AMG M177 engine, giving out 542 HP and has a 9-speed automatic transmission. This was given to him by Aston Martin as a Christmas gift last year.

LaFerrari

The LaFerrari is one of the most powerful and luxurious sportscars ever produced by the Italian brand and one of the cars that Alonso reportedly has in his garage. The car is powered by a 6.3 litre V12 engine, producing 950 horsepower. It has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Ferrari 599 GTB Fernando Alonso Edition

Another one of Fernando Alonso's Ferrari is the 599 GTB, 2012 special 'Alonso' edition. The car is powered by a 6-litre V12 engine, producing 612 horsepower. It is a powerful car that has two transmissions; a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automated manual.

(Formerly owned) Ferrari Enzo

Credits - Road & Track

Alonso previously owned the Enzo Ferrari with the 6-litre V12 engine, giving out 651 horsepower. This was one of the most amazing cars in his collection. He recently auctioned it for $5.86 million.

Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 Spyder is one of the most iconic cars manufactured by the brand, and is very rare, being one of Alonso's crown jewels of the collection. It has a 4.6 litre, 4,593CC V8 engine, producing 875 horsepower. It has a 7-speed transmission.

Maserati GranCabrio

The Maserati is Fernando Alonso's spiciest car in his collection which has a 4691CC engine displacement with a 4.2 litre V8 engine.