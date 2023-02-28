Fernando Alonso looking to challenge Max Verstappen for win in Bahrain GP after Aston Martin plan immediate upgrades

Fernando Alonso could compete against Max Verstappen and other top drivers on the grid after Aston Martin announced new upgrades for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Almost every team noticed how fast Aston Martin looked during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Prior to the on-track test, their wind tunnel test data looked quite promising.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the British team is already working on an upgrade that they will introduce in the first race of the season. Since Alonso already looked good during pre-season testing, an upgrade will help the Spaniard compete against other top teams like Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Aston Martin's hopes of competing at the top are all pinned on Alonso. Lance Stroll reportedly injured his wrist in a bike accident and rookie Felipe Drugovich will be called up for the opening race of the season in case the Canadian doesn't recover in time. Even if Stroll recovers and returns to the grid for the first race, he will not have enough experience in the new car compared to his teammate.

Although the new upgrade could propel Aston Martin even further up the grid, reaching Max Verstappen and the top spot will still be extremely difficult for them. At best, they will be able to compete against Mercedes. Matching Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance will be a monumetal task for the green team.

Fernando Alonso explained how Aston Martin is faster than Ferrari

Fernando Alonso recently explained how Aston Martin is faster than Ferrari. During the last day of pre-season testing, both teams did a race simulation in which they drove 57 laps with a certain amount of fuel and even simulated pit stops.

At the end of the simulation, the British team were slightly faster than Ferrari. This was a huge boost for the green team, bolstering the notion that they could compete against the Italian team this season.

Speaking about the simulation, Alonso said:

"On the last test day, for example, we did a race simulation. Then we did 57 laps, the same thing we are going to do this week in Bahrain. We put fuel in for those 57 laps and did the full race with the full set-up, even changing tires. At the same time, Ferrari were doing the same program as us with the same fuel for the race, same stops – and we were slightly faster."

ana¹ @aIphatauri

Alonso: "The last day we did a race simulation, we put fuel for 57 laps. Ferrari was doing the same program as us and we were faster" Alonso: "The last day we did a race simulation, we put fuel for 57 laps. Ferrari was doing the same program as us and we were faster" 😭😭 https://t.co/n7pyQPWsbI

Though laptimes and speed during pre-season testing should always be taken with a pinch of salt, there is no denying that Aston Martin looks pretty strong right from the get-go. Even if they do not win the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, they should be able to put up a fight against the top teams, especially Mercedes.

Poll : 0 votes