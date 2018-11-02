Fernando Alonso reveals he is still enjoying racing in F1

Jack Price FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 02 Nov 2018, 22:32 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he is still enjoying racing in Formula One even after two non-finishes in a row and his last points were in Singapore.

Alonso announced to his fans in August that this season would be his last in F1 and that his priority in the future would be on securing the triple crown, which sees him needing to win the Indianapolis 500. (He has already won the Monaco GP, 2006 & 2007 and the Leman 24 hour race, which he won this year).

With his last race in the sport less than a month away in Abu Dhabi on the 25th November, you would forgive the Spaniard if he was counting the days until it was over but that is not the case.

“I enjoy, definitely, I enjoy,” he said. “Obviously it has been unlucky, but as long as it’s not your mistake, where maybe you take more time to analyze and digest. But the last two races, one car hits you from behind and in this race, [a piece of debris] hits your car and makes you retire. So it’s one in a million possibilities… but sometimes it happens to other cars and you benefit, so let’s see if the last two races, we can see the chequered flag and have a bit of luck.”

Despite him leaving F1 at the end of the season Alonso says there is a chance that he would come back to race in the sport again. With some rumoring that a more competitive McLaren car might entice him back

“Yeah, maybe it’s a possibility,” he said. “I don’t exclude that.”

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Alonso during the interview also denied suggestions that he was leaving F1 because he could not obtain a drive with a higher ranked team for next season.

“No, I could have a competitive car,” Alonso said. “I’m not stopping because I don’t have a competitive car… I’m stopping because I did everything I wanted in Formula 1. I arrived in Formula 1, I won Grands Prix in Formula 1, I won world championships in Formula 1, I break records in Formula 1. I drove for McLaren, for Renault, for Ferrari. [I’m 37] and I cannot do more in Formula 1. All the things that I dream in Formula 1 are done. There are new things in motorsport that are bigger than Formula 1.”

“I stop because I want, not because I’ve been forced to stop… I think I can be a better driver, a more compete driver and better for my career outside of Formula 1 because this chapter is already done, with a lot of success in my opinion,” added Alonso.

Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso currently sits 10th in the drivers standings with rival this season Kevin Magnussen ahead in 9th by 3 points. McLaren sit 6th in the constructors with them 22 points behind Haas F1 in 5th.