"Ferrari had the advantage on us today," admits Red Bull CEO Christian Horner after his drivers missed out on pole at the 2022 F1 French GP qualifying

Christian Horner admitted Ferrari had the advantage over Red Bull in the qualifying session ahead of the 2022 French GP. The Briton feels their attacking tactics on track and tire management will be key to scoring the best result.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the qualifying session, Horner said:

“I think we might have been a tenth or a tenth and a half closer [without it], but just over that one lap Ferrari had the advantage on us today. We’ve got two very different concepts of attacking this race track this weekend; Ferrari running a little bit more downforce and we’re a bit more trimmed out. To have both cars up there, we’ve got two versus one which is always an interesting strategic dynamic.”

The Red Bull team boss feels two cars in the top three will make the strategic side interesting for the French GP. Confident in the team's strategy and race pace, the Briton feels tire management of the front tires and attacking tactics on track will be key to achieving the maximum result.

In a team press release, the Milton Keynes team CEO said:

“In the context of attacking the racetrack this weekend they are running a little bit more downforce and we are a bit more trimmed out. It is all about tomorrow though and we have both cars up there, it’s two versus one, which is always a beneficial strategic dynamic and strategy can play a decisive role around this track. The deciding factor will be how the front tyres survive tomorrow, through some of these long turns, like 11 and 12, and the first sector.”

Red Bull has improved its car for the French GP race

Christian Horner revealed that the team had tweaked its car overnight between Friday and Saturday to extract more performance. The Red Bull team principal believes that although the temperatures will be warmer, the wind could factorize in giving them some extra speed in on-track battles.

Describing the expectations from the French GP, Horner said:

“We did some good work overnight on the sim and the factory worked very hard overnight, burning the midnight oil, to bring us improvements today. Ultimately, we have the second and third drivers on the grid and I believe we can do something from there in the race. It is going to be hot and a little windy tomorrow so it will be a fascinating battle out there. If it plays out and we are close to Charles with that overspeed then an overtake is on.”

Ideally, at straight-line speed, Red Bull drivers have a significant advantage over Ferrari, but warm temperatures will make the tire wear an issue over race distance. Therefore, managing tires and gaining advantage with good on-track battles will play a key role in keeping Charles Leclerc at bay.

