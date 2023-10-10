Ferrari boss takes a jibe at Fernando Alonso's dangerous maneuver to rejoin the track during the 2023 F1 Qatar GP 

Ferrari F1 boss Frederic Vasseur claimed that Fernando Alonso would have reacted differently had he been on the receiving end of his maneuver of joining the track dangerously.

The Aston Martin F1 driver went off the track when his hard tires didn't give him enough grip during the middle of the race and he turned in on the kerb. The two-time world champion came back on the dangerously whilst Charles Leclerc was just behind him.

Although the Ferrari driver was able to make the pass, speaking with RaceFans, Vasseur wasn't too happy with Fernando Alonso and said:

“If it was in the opposite, I think that Fernando would have been more than vocal on the radio, that his life was ‘really on the edge’ and so and so. I think it was far too much coming from nowhere and crossing the track at 90 degrees, but it’s not my decision.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc downplayed the incident and claimed that it was on the limit, adding:

“It was on the limit, yes. But on the other hand, he was so far off that I don’t think he saw me at any point. Then coming back, it’s not the best way to rejoin the track, but at the same time, I don’t think he was aware that I was there.”

For his part, Fernando Alonso accepted that he made a costly mistake that cost him places, saying:

“I lost the car, it was my mistake. I was struggling a little bit with the on-off grip in the car at the moment. So yeah it was my mistake, a costly mistake, maybe one or two places. So hopefully next time better.”

Fernando Alonso analyzes his Qatar GP performance

Despite his off-track excursions, Fernando Alonso finished the Qatar GP in a respectable P6 and described the extreme conditions of the race as one of the "toughest" the drivers have faced.

As per F1.com, Fernando Alonso said:

"It was an extreme race today with the hot conditions and perhaps one of the toughest we’ve faced. We also had an issue with the seat being very hot from around Lap 15, which made it quite challenging. We were competitive though and I’m happy to finish sixth after a few weekends where we didn’t have the pace."

It will be fascinating to see if the Aston Martin F1 driver can finish the season strongly and hold on to P4 in the Driver's Championship.