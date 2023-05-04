Ferrari driver expects to be "back on form" at the 2023 F1 Miami GP after a disappointing show at Baku

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz summed up his 2023 Azerbaijan GP race weekend and stated that he is hopeful to bounce back in the Miami GP this week. The Spaniard finished fifth in Baku, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, stood on the podium after finishing third.

Speaking to Autosport, Carlos Sainz explained that it was a long and stressful race weekend in Baku, especially due to the new format and lots of high-energy sessions. However, he is hopeful of bouncing back and performing better in the Miami GP. Sainz said:

"So [it was] a pretty long race and mentally stressful after the struggle of the weekend. But I brought home the P5. I’m sure we will find out why this happened this weekend. And I’m sure in Miami, we’ll be back on form."

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 P5 brings home some points but I must put my hand up and admit I lacked confidence under braking and the pace wasn't there. I look forward to a reset, as Miami is just around the corner. I can’t wait to jump in the car again and keep pushing



The Spaniard stated that he and his Ferrari engineers would sit down and analyze the Azerbaijan GP's result, saying:

"We haven’t had time to sit down and analyse. We’ve had to very quickly go into the next session to fine-tune the car with the front wing, and the switches, to put it in a bit of a better place. But we haven’t dug deep into the data to see what could have happened this weekend. But yeah, I’m sure together with my engineers we will find out. And we will work be back on form in Miami."

The 28-year-old said that he is happy to have a normal race weekend schedule in Miami after a frustrating stint in Baku, saying:

It’s obviously a shame to have such a frustrating long weekend here in Baku. In a way, I find it positive that the next race is coming quickly because I can get this one behind me very quickly."

Carlos Sainz currently sits in fifth position in the drivers' championship after the Azerbaijan GP, six points ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari team boss is satisfied with the result in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

Although Charles Leclerc was unable to capitalize on both races from pole position during the race weekend in Baku, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur was satisfied with the overall result of the team. He explained that the result was good for team morale and how they will work on improving their race pace to catch Red Bull. He told Sky Sports F1:

"Overall, with the pole position and the podium today, that's (good) for the morale of the team, for the motivation, and so it's always important. We have to take the positive of the weekend, but I think on one lap, the pace was there."

He added:

"And now we have to improve and compete on the long stint. Even if the pace works there at the end, we are not forward to fight. But, okay. let's take it like this, and, you know, focus on Miami, we have to learn from the rights."

Ferrari are currently fourth in the constructors' championship with 62 points. They are 14 points behind Mercedes in third.

