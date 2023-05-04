Ferrari expects "to take further steps forward" at the 2023 F1 Miami GP

Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur mentioned that he expects the team to make further time gains in the F1 Miami GP this weekend.

The Italian team finished on the podium for the first time in 2023, courtesy of Charles Leclerc's brilliant P3 in the F1 Azerbaijan GP last weekend. The Frenchman expects to carry on the momentum into the first American race of the season and close the gap to rival Red Bull in terms of performance.

As per Gazzetta, Vassuer said:

"We are in the midst of a particularly challenging moment of the season with five races in six weeks from Baku to Barcelona. As a team, work continues both in Maranello and on the track to develop our car package. Miami is another anomalous circuit with low walls and all the pitfalls typical of street circuits, which however both of our drivers really like. This weekend, also relying on the data collected in Baku, I am confident that we will be able to take further steps forward with the SF-23."

He added:

"The United States has always been a very important market for Ferrari and there is a substantial base of Scuderia fans, which it makes racing here even more enjoyable and is a further incentive to push to close the performance gap with the championship leaders."

"I'm very pleased with the reaction of the team because we are never in a panic mode" - Ferrari team boss

Frederic Vasseur stated that he was pleased by the team's reaction to a dismal start to their 2023 campaign. He reflected that the team never panicked about their situation and always looked to find solutions.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Ferrari team boss said:

"We were expecting to be in a better shape at the beginning and I don’t want to bull***t you. "But what I'm very pleased with is the reaction of the team, because we are never in a panic mode. After the first two events when it went [badly] – Jeddah was tough for us. But the reaction between Jeddah and Melbourne was a very good one."

Vasseur added:

"And the approach even on the development was never really to panic or to change everything on the car. A complete 'B car' was not the plan, we were always focused to bring small updates by small updates to understand what we are doing first, to understand where we can improve the potential, reach the potential of the car first."

It will be interesting to see if Ferrari can get closer to Red Bull in Miami than they did in Baku. Catch all the action at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, May 5-7.

