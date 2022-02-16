Ferrari F1 2022 car and livery leaked

An image of Ferrari's 2022 car and livery has leaked on Reddit. The brand new image shows the highly-awaited F1-75 which features a darker shade of red and black wings.

A post by u/dialgapalkiagiratina on Reddit has sent fans into a frenzy. The reportedly leaked image shows what promises to be the F1-75 a day before its official launch on February 17th. It seems the team has gone with an all-black color scheme for both the front and rear wings. In addition to this, the color chosen by the Italian team is a noticeably darker shade of red than previous iterations.

Leaked images of the new Italian challenger. Taken from u/dialgapalkiagiratina on Reddit.

The main feature of the new car is the resized side-pods. The side-pods on the car are bigger than earlier, seemingly paying tribute to Ferraris from the early 2000s. The team will certainly be hoping the car goes like those from early 2000s as the period was highly-dominant for them, with Michael Schumacher winning five years consecutively.

Fans react positively to leak of Ferrari's 2022 challenger

The Reddit post on r/formula1 has taken fans by storm, with many hoping the leak turns out to be legitimate. Fans reacted positively, with some claiming the 2022 regulations have made the new cars look like older generation cars from the 1980s and 1990s. One fan shared their excitement, saying:

“With the 80s/90s livery too! Black wings and wheels! I hope this is real, it’s exactly what I wanted from Ferrari.”

Another set of fans echoed the comment, claiming the new car looks similar to the widely-popular 641 from F1's 1990 season. They wrote:

“Love the dark red and the black wings. It reminds me so much of the 641 which is one of the best looking Ferrari’s if not one of the best looking F1 cars of all time.”

Some fans were quick to note the unusual mirror design. As can be seen in the picture, the side mirrors seem to be integrated into the side-pods rather than extending rods, as is standard. They wrote:

“Are the mirrors just... on the sidepods? What?”

With the team reportedly having bridged a 20-hp gap to Mercedes engines thanks to fuel partner Shell, fans can look forward to seeing the iconic Red team rise to the top steps of the podium once again in the coming years. Catch the official unveiling of the Ferrari F1-75 on February 17.

