Ferrari have impressive plans for Michael Schumacher's upcoming birthday

Ferrari F1 drivers Michael Schumacher of Germany and Rubens Barrichello of Brazil and test drivers Felipe Massa and Luca Badoer unveil Ferrari's new F1 car

The love saga between Michael Schumacher and Ferrari is here to stay.

And why not?

After all, this is a relationship, that has produced multiple world titles, broken records, created new ones, and taken Grand Prix racing to an unprecedented level of performance, hitherto less-seen, and thus far, unmatched in nearly a seven-decade history of the sport.

That Michel Schumacher is convalescing and there's not a day where multiple news reports surrounding updates on his health are published- is known and common.

But when will 'Schumi' resume his normal life again, if at all, and will we get to see him attend a Grand Prix on his own is subject to immense doubt or uncertainty. In the month of January 2019, Michael Schumacher will turn 50.

Having dedicated his entire life to motor-racing; winning not one or two or three but seven world championships and scaling every possible summit of greatness that there is, calls out for some special applause. Does it not?

And that is exactly why his favourite racing outfit, the most successful racing marquee in the checkered history of Formula 1, Ferrari, has decided to honour its true knight. So, what are Ferrari planning to do in the wake of Schumi's 50th birth anniversary?

A special exhibition solely dedicated to the life of Michael Schumacher is slated to go on the floors in January of 2019. This exhibition will be held at the Prancing Horse' eternal headquarters: Maranello and shall commence on the 3rd of January, the date of Schumacher's 50th birthday.

Needless to say, efforts are currently on to maximize the scale and footfalls for this mega exhibition. This is an exhibit on Michael Schumacher after all.

Between 1996 to 2006, Michael was able to win five separate world titles. Currently, only Lewis Hamilton with five titles is behind the famous German. That Hamilton will try all he can and must to pass Michael's commendable tally is, in a way, the current parallel narrative to Formula 1 for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, especially from Mercedes' perspective.

Every room inside the Maranello-based exhibit shall have something special and intricate to describe Michael's long association with the legendary racing team, an outfit that helped him gain ascendency and a team that, in turn, benefitted from the remarkable talent of the timeless German.

It's also a well-known fact that Michael's efforts toward developing countless GT cars have been tremendous. It'll be wonderful, therefore, to see all those cars out on display at the museum exhibit.

The ‘Michael 50’ exhibition is in collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation. Save the date then! January 3, 2019, at Maranello, guys!

