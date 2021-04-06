Ferrari hoping to set a benchmark with their 2022 engine

After a disastrous campaign in 2020, Ferrari seemed to have clawed back the engine deficit they faced, with the help of their new power unit for the 2021 season. Despite finishing in P6 and P8 in the season-opener at Bahrain, there were positive signs for the Scuderia. Charles Leclerc qualified in a respectable P4 for Ferrari, only a tenth behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto remains upbeat about the team's chances for the 2021 season and feels that their new engine has played a vital role in boosting confidence at Maranello.

Ferrari plan to introduce a better engine for 2022

Mattia Binotto is happy with the steps taken by Ferrari's engine department. In an interview with Formula1.com, the Italian said:

“Definitely the power unit has improved, and happy to see as well that Alfa Romeo and Haas progressed. I think from our side, we progressed in all the areas that were possible."

When asked about the specifics of their improvement, Binotto was hesitant to answer the question directly. Instead, he replied:

"It’s an entire package, so I would not really split it in areas – it’s the entire package which now is better and that’s enough.”

Expectations at Ferrari are always high, and Binotto is not satisfied with the occasional podium. According to the team principal, the team's goal is to compete for pole positions and wins against Mercedes and Red Bull. Binotto said there is room for improvement in 2022, despite the progress Ferrari has made since their 2020 engine.

The Italian claimed that the Maranello-based team are looking to introduce a better engine as Formula 1 enters a new dawn of regulations:

Advertisement

"Hopefully by next year, when we will again have a new power unit, we may catch up or have a benchmark for the others. I think on the aero as well – medium and high-speed downforce – I think it’s an entire package again."

Round 1 in the bag 💼



Time to shift our focus towards Imola in a few weeks time 💪#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NmdFyuZPKY — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 30, 2021

After seeing both cars finish in the points at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari will have gained some much-needed confidence. With the progress that Ferrari have made, the team will look for a better showing when Formula 1 returns for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. The Tifosi always expect Ferrari to perform, and the pressure will be higher at a home race. A podium cannot come soon enough for the Scuderia.