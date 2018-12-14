Ferrari reveal the date for 2019 car launch

Ferrari has now revealed when they will unveiling their car

In 2018, they were quick and for the better part of the season, had a faster car when compared to Mercedes. Yet, the season belonged to Mercedes, with the title also swinging away from their grab.

In the past five years, they've lost the constructor's title to their arch-rivals, Mercedes, who've produced a world championship winning result, starting 2014 onward.

In the last half a decade, only individual and occasional race-wins have fallen in Ferrari's bag with the ultimate hurrah belonging to their severest opponents.

This is one of the reasons why yet again, upon the conclusion of the 2018 season, all eyes were focused on what lays ahead: the car development for 2019 F1 season.

To that regard, the most popular team in the sport- Ferrari- has been keeping busy, their heads buried amid work with all efforts directed toward producing a car that could once again launch the expectations to counter Mercedes.

And now, news informs the fan that Ferrari have only just revealed the date on which they'd been launching their brand new weapon: the 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 car.

Internally codenamed 670, Ferrari have informed the F1 media that the new Grand Prix car will be launched on 15 February 2019.

With the coming of the new season, there'll be a new hope once again to fight it out and go daggers drawn, yet again in the pursuit for both the world title as well as the constructor's crown.

But can Ferrari do that, we don't know. Nor does anyone among Sebastian Vettel or Maurizio Arrivabene happens to know. What everyone would hope for, without a speck of doubt, would be for the Prancing Horse to produce a car that can finally match the sentiment and ethos of the oldest and most talked about racing marquee in Formula 1.

Revered Motor-sports publication, Autosport.com elaborated on the news of Ferrari's new car launch date and shared the following:

"The group led by [technical director] Mattia Binotto has been working on next year's single-seater for months now," said Arrivabene, who was accompanied at the ceremony by new signing Charles Leclerc.

"The engines are already running on the test benches and there are parts of the car that are already in production."

