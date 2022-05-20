Ferrari's Carlos Sainz does not want to 'pay a price in his career with his health' due to porpoising in 2022 F1 cars

Carlos Sainz has raised pertinent questions regarding the new generation of F1 cars and the impact it might have on the drivers' bodies. The new cars possess a stiffer suspension and, to make matters worse, there is also the ever-present porpoising issue. The latter appears to be painful even to the viewers, so one can only guess what the drivers experience on uneven tracks like Monaco.

When questioned about how Monaco's bouncy surface could be challenging to drive on in this generation of cars, the Ferrari driver went on to raise a bigger issue about the physical challenges the drivers may be facing due to the new cars.

The Spaniard said:

“I think it’s going to be a big challenge. I think already the kerbs in Miami felt proper aggressive in these cars. There’s been a few bumps in Imola that were quite hard on the body. More than Monaco we need to think [about] as drivers and F1 how much of a toll a driver should be paying for his back and his health in an F1 career with this kind of car philosophy? I think we need to open the debate more than anything.”

He added:

“I think the regulations are great. They’re doing exactly what we need it for racing. But do we need to run as stiff for our necks and back as we are having to run lately, with this car mass. For me it’s more a philosophical question that I put out there, maybe for F1 and everyone to rethink about how much the driver needs to actually pay a price in his career with his health, in order to combat this. Monaco will be tough and all that, but I'm thinking more long term.”

This is not the first important issue that Carlos Sainz has raised this year. Over the Miami GP weekend, he was the first driver to ask the FIA to add Tecpro barriers to the circuit.

Carlos Sainz: 10 years like this, it's going to be tough!

When Carlos Sainz was questioned about whether there have been any effects on his body from driving this year's car, he admitted that his body already feels stiffer than before.

He said:

“I haven’t had expert advice. I’ve done my usual checks on my back, neck tightness, and I see this year I’m tighter everywhere. I’m already feeling it. I don’t need expert advice to know that 10 years like this it’s going to be tough, and you’re going to need to work a lot in mobility, flexibility. I’m going to need to invest in health, overall body health.”

The Ferrari driver went on to say:

“It’s probably a question that I think as drivers we don’t like talking [about] much because we don’t like sounding, say, weak. I’m strong, I’m very fit, I consider myself one of the fittest drivers, and I’ve never struggled in an F1 race at all. But it’s more long-term and for the benefit of all of us that maybe we should put it out there to talk about, and see what options do we have.”

Carlos Sainz has not been afraid to broach topics about driver safety and health this year, and his latest remarks only go to prove that. Hopefully, the FIA will take the driver's experience and opinions into account.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi