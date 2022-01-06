Ferrari have "significantly different" engine solution for F1 2022 season, claims Mattia Binotto

Ferrari has implemented a 'significantly different' engine solution for the upcoming 2022 F1 season, as per Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

Ferrari showed an upward trend in 2021 after a dismal showing in 2020. The team finished in P3 in the Constructors' World Championship with drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing in P5 and P7, respectively.

Entering a new era of regulatory changes, Mattia Binotto has revealed that Ferrari's new car will not only look different, but also drive differently, because of the engine.

Speaking to The Race in an interview, Binotto said:

"Although the hybrid system is pretty much the same as what we were using at the end of 2021."

The difference Binotto is alluding to is about the usage of a new fuel called E10 made mandatory by the FIA from 2022 onwards.

This has mainly been introduced to help F1 reduce its global carbon footprint as the sport looks to become more sustainable in the future. E10 contains 10 % of Ethanol and can cause F1 cars to lose at least 20 hp. That impact has led Ferrari to make these changes, claims Binotto:

"That has a lot of influence on the combustion in the engine.We have therefore changed quite a lot about this design."

Binotto was 'encouraged' by Ferrari's third-place finish in 2021 but will have his work cut out for him if they are to better that result this year.

Ferrari confirm Mick Schumacher and Antonio Giovinazzi as F1 2022 reserve drivers

Ferrari will be employing the services of Mick Schumacher and Antonio Giovinazzi as reserve drivers for the Scuderia, the team has confirmed.

Mick Schumacher already has a full-time contract with the Haas F1 team which uses a Ferrari power unit. Antonio Giovinazzi was with Alfa Romeo up until the 2021 season and is expected to race in Formula E next season.

Schumacher is eligible to fill in for either Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc for the 11 race, should that be a necessity. Giovinazzi is penciled in for the remaining 13 races of the 24 race calendar.

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto had this to say:

"Whenever he (Antonio Giovinazzi) will be at the race track he will be our reserve driver. And as well he will be available to our customer teams, so both Haas and Alfa Romeo. For the remaining 11 races. Mick Schumacher will be reserve driver for Ferrari."

Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher's team Haas have confirmed Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi as their reserve driver. Fittipaldi is the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

