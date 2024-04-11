Ferrari team boss pinpoints one area where the team has to improve in the upcoming races

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur feels that the team needs to improve its qualifying to have better race weekends. The team has scored a podium in every race this season. It even won the race in Australia with Carlos Sainz, as Charles Leclerc came home in second.

In terms of improvements, Ferrari has made a step forward in terms of race pace and tyre management. At the same time, however, this has come with a dip in the team's qualifying form. This was evident in the races in Melbourne and Japan, as Charles Leclerc especially struggled to put together a strong lap in qualifying.

Even though he made his way through the field to finish the race just behind his teammate Carlos Sainz (who was also out-qualified by McLaren's Lando Norris in Japan) in both races, this could be a concern in races where overtaking is not easy.

Talking to the media in Japan, Fred Vasseur was happy with the overall result. He did, however, feel that qualifying was one area where the team needed to work.

Talking to Sky Sports, he said,

"It was a very good Sunday for the team. We had a good recovery after a bit of a difficult qualifying. We had a strong Sunday with a good strategy and good tyre management. If we want to do a better weekend, we have to improve the Saturday more."

Ferrari boss addresses the team's improvements in strategy

The Ferrari boss was questioned about his views on the improvements the team made when it came to strategic decisions and race execution, an area where the team used to struggle a lot in the past. The team had quite a few strategic debacles in the 2022 F1 season, and Charles Leclerc's championship campaign was essentially derailed because of that.

Ever since Vasseur took over at Ferrari, the team has made giant strides, and this was evident with Charles Leclerc's strategy in Japan. Talking about the improvements, Vasseur said,

"Part of this is the strategy, part of it is the tyre management. When you have the pace, it's easier to manage situations. This is coming with confidence. It's much more calm on the pit wall and it's the best way to take a decision and everything is going in the same direction and it's a smooth environment."

He added,

"The situation is you have to put everything together and when you start to go in the right direction, everyone is pushing, everyone is more calm, everyone is more confident. It's the opposite when you have a negative spiral."

Ferrari currently finds itself second in the championship behind Red Bull. The Italian team has already picked up a win this season and will be hoping to pick up a few more as the year progresses.