FIA president meets Porsche CEO to discuss the German brand's commitment to F1

Amidst rumors of Porsche's entry into F1, FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem recently met Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, as reported by racingnews365.com. According to the article, the meeting was to discuss, "amongst other topics", the German car company's future commitment to motorsport. The article claimed:

“FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has met with Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to discuss, amongst other topics, the car brand's future commitment to motorsport.”

It further stated:

“VW Group are in the final stages of evaluation over their F1 plans, as they seek assurances regarding the direction in which F1 will go with its 2026 engine formula.”

The German giant plans to enter F1 in 2026 when a new engine formula is expected to be introduced. Both Audi and Porsche, VW's premium brands, are looking to make their way onto the grid. Porsche is expected to form an alliance with Red Bull, while the path for Audi still remains unclear.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess recently confirmed that both car brands will be making their way onto the grid in 2026. Meanwhile, the announcement of the Austrian team's partnership with Porsche seems imminent and, in all likelihood, will be made on the eve of the Austrian GP, Red Bull's home race.

Porsche's entry into Formula 1 would, in all probability, be as an engine manufacturer. Audi, on the other hand, seems to be planning a full works operation as can be deducted from its bid to buy McLaren earlier this year. With its bid not working out, it still remains unclear as to which path Audi will take to reach F1.

F1 landscape could change with the entry of the VW Group

The Formula 1 landscape could be in for a big change if and when the two brands make their way to the grid. The group has had a history of taking over racing categories with its engineering excellence in the past.

It did so at World Endurance Racing in the 2010s, when we had Porsche and Audi battling it out at the top of the field in LMP1, with no other manufacturer coming close.

It was during this time that Nico Hulkenberg raced for Porsche and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The introduction of the VW group to Formula 1 could be one of the things that makes the sport attractive to other manufacturers once again.

