Former Ferrari race engineer states Lewis Hamilton can expect a “big surprise” next season after moving to Italy 

As the F1 world eagerly anticipates Lewis Hamilton's debut for Ferrari, former Scuderia race engineer Rob Smedley expects the seven-time champion to be overwhelmed by the support from the Tifosi.

The Tifosi, Italian for 'fans' or 'supporters', are the passionate followers of the Ferrari F1 team. Affiliated with the historic Formula 1 team, the Tifosi are primarily based in Italy, the heartland of Ferrari but also scattered around the world. Their passion for the Italian team is on display annually in the home Grand Prix in Monza.

Following Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes, Smedley believes the Briton wouldn't notice much difference in the day-to-day operations at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello. However, he reckons the Tifosi's support will make the difference.

"There’s probably not a great deal of difference, there are going to be nuances that Lewis will notice from Mercedes to Ferrari but I can’t believe that there’s a huge difference between the teams. But what will absolutely take him by surprise, I think, is the way that the team will embrace him, and more so [how] the fans will embrace him," he said on the F1 Nation podcast.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Rob Smedley enjoyed the support of the Tifosi for over a decade during his time at Maranello. He argued that Ferrari's fanbase was comparable to that of the Italian national football team.

"I don’t think that there are any fans in the world who are as passionate and united as a nation behind their Formula 1 team. Make no mistake that Ferrari is as big, if not bigger, than the national football team, than any of the national teams."

The former Ferrari engineer believes Lewis Hamilton will thrive with the support of the Tifosi, elevating his game to the next level.

"In Italy, there’s one team – and that brings a huge amount of energy. And I think that Lewis is a guy that thrives off that energy."

Lewis Hamilton has stood on the top step of the Monza podium on a record five occasions. However, winning in front of the sea of red as a Ferrari driver will undoubtedly be a memorable victory.

Lewis Hamilton explains 'childhood dream' as the reason behind Ferrari switch

Following his decade-long stint with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton will be parting ways with the team at the end of the season, as he gears up for a new challenge. The 39-year-old insists accomplishing his 'childhood dream' was the main motivating factor in signing with the Italian team.

Hamilton said in a statement:

"The time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red."

Almost every F1 driver aspires to drive for Ferrari, with Hamilton now following in the footsteps of many legends and adding his name to the team's legacy.