Former world champion set to make F1 return for a test drive at 2022 Italian GP

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is set to test drive last year's Alpine F1 car at the historic Monza circuit. The Canadian driver last drove a modern F1 car back in 2006, when he competed with BMW Sauber in his final season.

#ItalianGP | #MonzaGP "I just have to make sure I have a good seat. It will be hell, because the G Forces will be incredible!"Jacques Villeneuve on his return to an #F1 cockpit with @AlpineF1Team ahead of his test this weekend at Monza.

The driver won the 1997 world championship with a Renault-powered Williams, with the French team later becoming Alpine. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of his title win, the driver was given the opportunity to drive the Alpine A521 in Monza this weekend. Villeneuve's association with members of Alpine go a long way back, with the world champion having worked with both Fernando Alonso and Otmar Szafnauer at various points in his career.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Canadian remarked:

“It happened through the link with Canal+, French team and French TV, and I won 25 years ago with Renault. So it's an outing because of that. But it's last year's car in Monza and you cannot detune them, so it will be proper laps. This is super, super exciting."

History is not enough to keep Monza on the F1 calendar, says sport's CEO

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claims the historic circuit at Monza has to 'update its structures' in order for the Italian GP to remain on the calendar. The Italian boss has claimed 'history is not enough' for the event to remain on the calendar.

The historic track at Monza, which has been nicknamed 'The Temple of Speed', is reportedly in danger of being removed from the sport's calendar. The sport has been expanding its reach to include more events in America and the Middle East, but in doing so, is jeopardizing historic events.

Domenicali told the Italian wing of Motorsport.com:

“We have respect for the historic stages of Formula 1. Monza this year will celebrate its 100 years of history, and it is an exceptional achievement. But, and I say this as an Italian, I have always said that history is not enough to guarantee a future, and Monza needs to update its structure."

The iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was confirmed to return in 2023, much to the approval of most fans and drivers. However, with Monza now at risk of being replaced by another location, fans are hoping for a strong financial return in 2022 for the Italian circuit.

