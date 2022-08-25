"History is not enough to guarantee a future"- F1 boss discloses what Italian GP needs to do in order to stay on future calendars

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claims the historic circuit at Monza has to 'update its structures' in order for the Italian GP to remain on the calendar. The Italian boss has claimed 'history is not enough' for the event to remain on the calendar.

The historic track at Monza, which has been nicknamed 'The Temple of Speed', is reportedly in danger of being removed from the sport's calendar. The sport has been expanding its reach to include more events in America and the Middle East, but, in doing so, is jeopardizing historic events.

While there is no official confirmation of the same, it is likely that Spa-Francorchamps might be taken off the calendar due to its lack of financial returns. The same goes for Monza, the track that celebrates 100 years of history in 2022. Domenicali claims the track needs to update its structures if it wants to ensure a spot on the F1 calendar.

Domenicali told the Italian wing of Motorsport.com:

“We have respect for the historic stages of Formula 1. Monza this year will celebrate its 100 years of history, and it is an exceptional achievement. But, and I say this as an Italian, I have always said that history is not enough to guarantee a future, and Monza needs to update its structure ".

The F1 boss added:

"We are undoubtedly talking about one of the most iconic circuits ever, but we must also look forward. We want to carry on traditions."

Max Verstappen supports F1's anticipated return to South Africa

Max Verstappen feels South Africa could most likely be the next destination for F1 in the 2023 season.

Earlier in July, a report from Dutch publication De Telegraaf hinted at the possibility of a reshuffle of the calendar. Through the shuffle, the Kyalami Grand Prix posed as a comeback race, having last been visited in 1993.

During an interview with LadBible in the UK, the Dutchman claimed he is keen to see the country find its way back onto the sport's calendar. He said:

“When you look at the continents where you race, I think we definitely need to try and pursue a bit more into Africa. At the moment, it looks the most likely place to go to is South Africa because they already have a track and [F1] have been there before.”

The addition of South Africa could mark the end of the line tracks like Paul Ricard and Spa. However, with growing dissatisfaction amongst fans regarding the deletion of historic circuits, it is still unclear how the sport will proceed.

