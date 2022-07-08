F1 removes Belgian and French GP from 2023 calendar in a move to return to South Africa: Reports 

F1 could reportedly be clearing up its potential calendar to find room for a return to South Africa for the upcoming 2023 season by dropping the Belgian and French GPs.

It is no secret that the sport is aggressively trying to expand its footprint across the globe and is actively looking for newer venues while also mulling over the possibility of a 24-race season.

According to a report initially carried by Dutch publication De Telegraaf and then subsequently referenced by the Daily Mirror, the sport could be considering dropping a trip to Circuit Spa-Francorchamps and Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard).

This will allow it to make room for the forthcoming 2023 Las Vegas GP that was announced earlier in the year. It could also open the door for the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit to also host a race for the first time this millennium.

Spa-Francorchamps has been one of the perrenial fixtures on the F1 calendar, with the first race going all the way back to the inaugural season in 1950. Since then, the circuit has not hosted a race just six times.

Le Castellet does not have as storied a history with the sport as Spa, having hosted a total of 17 French GPs since 1970.

What is the likelihood of Spa-Francorchamps and Le Castellet being dropped from the F1 calendar?

Unfortunately for F1 purists, the probability of the findings of the aforementioned report becoming a reality is relatively high. Both Spa-Francorchamps and Le Castellet are old circuits that don't match up to F1's modern image.

The sport introduced the Saudi Arabian GP last season, the Miami GP in 2022, and has plans to host the maiden Las Vegas GP next year. F1 also intends to bring the Shanghai Internantional Circuit back to the calendar after a three year absence, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. After hosting one race in 2021, the Losail Internantional Circuit also signed a long-term deal that kicks in following the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter in Qatar.

Russia has already been dropped but a logistical conundrum still persists and it could only be a matter of time before the races in Belgium and France make way for them.

Incidentally, they are not the only European tracks on the brink of being ousted from the calendar. Monaco, once regarded as the crown jewel of the F1 season, is also facing doubts over its future. The Azerbaijan GP also does not have a contract beyond 2023.

It should be noted that dropping Spa-Francorchamps will not be an easy decision, especially as the track is beloved by both drivers and fans alike.

The Belgian organizers have recently invested in renovating sections of the circuit as well as building a new grandstand that could help the track maintain its place on the calendar. It will be interesting to see what the final 2023 calendar will look like.

