"I can guarantee you that" - Monaco GP organizer confident of iconic race's fixture on F1 calendar after 2022

F1's eternal romance with the Monaco GP is far from waning and could continue for years to come, according to Michael Boeri, president of the Automobile Club de Monaco.

With F1 continuously broadening its horizons and making deals for newer races, many existing venues are at risk of being dropped.

Circuit Paul-Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps, and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez are all up for contract extensions to stay on the F1 calendar. Monaco's fate beyond 2022 was also up in the air.

Boeri put all the doubts to rest during an interview with La Gazette de Monaco, where he said:

"I can guarantee you that after 2022, the [Monaco] Grand Prix will continue to take place. I don't know if the contract will be for three or five years, but that's just detail."

The 78-lap race around the narrow streets of the Principality was once seen as the crown jewel in F1's glittering calendar of exotic race venues.

However, the Grand Prix has not been as popular in recent times, owing to the dull nature of racing that is normally on display there. This has resulted in Monaco losing its special status, and F1 now demands hosting fees from the organizers, as is the norm for other venues.

Las Vegas is set to host a race from 2023, and there are talks about a second race in China and Qatar returning to the sport after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Monaco can set itself apart in a way that goes beyond just highlighting the history and racing heritage of the Principality.

F1 Monaco GP's glamor quotient dwindling in modern times, according to McLaren CEO Zak Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Monaco's struggles to remain relevant in the modern F1 era could be attributed to the circuit no longer being the only glamorous destination on the calendar.

Once the hottest race weekend of the year, the race in Monaco now has to compete with the likes of Miami and Singapore. It will soon have to take on the might of Las Vegas as well.

During an interview with Reuters, Brown touched on how the sport's expansion to newer, more happening venues could come at Monaco's detriment. He said:

"Monaco always stood for the most glamorous part of Formula 1. I think Miami, Singapore, Las Vegas are starting to add some pretty glamorous markets."

"I think Monaco needs to come up to the same commercial terms as other Grands Prix, and also maybe needs to work with ways they can adapt their track, because as our cars have become bigger, the racing has become more difficult."

"You do need to take into consideration history, but then I think you need to take into consideration the show that it puts on."

While history does hold weight, current circumstances may have more leverage in deciding the future of the race. Lest one forgets, the 2022 World Drivers' Championship is currently being led by a Monegasque driver in Charles Leclerc.

Should the Ferrari driver become the world champion, it could end up having an impact on whether the race stays or goes in years to come.

