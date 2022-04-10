"We probably have chances for the championship" - Charles Leclerc optimistic after impressive 2022 F1 Australian GP win

Charles Leclerc is hoping for Ferrari to continue in its current form and mount a world championship challenge after winning the 2022 F1 Australian GP.

The Monegasque driver claimed a Grand Chelem, leading the race from lights out to checkered flag and bagging an extra point for the fastest lap while doing so.

After picking up Ferrari's first win at the Albert Park Circuit since 2018, Charles Leclerc discussed the chances of a title charge with former Australian F1 driver Mark Webber. The Monegasque said:

“Yeah, well, obviously we are only at the third race so it’s difficult to think about the championship, but to be honest, we’ve got a very strong car. A very reliable car too and for now, we’ve always been there. So, I hope it continues like this and if it does, we probably have chances for the championship, which obviously makes me smile after the last two years that have been difficult for the team and obviously for myself. So, it’s great to be back in this position.”

Leclerc leaves Melbourne with a healthy tally of 71 points to his name. Mercedes' George Russell is currently the nearest challenger with 37.

"He has got the capacity" - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto backs Charles Leclerc to fight for the world championship

As the Tifosi basks in Charles Leclerc's glory Down Under, they can praise Ferrari team principal Matia Binotto for backing his driver with a long contract during their difficult times in seasons past.

The Italian got Leclerc to put pen to paper on a contract that sees him stay in the Scuderia stables until at least 2024. When asked about his championship pedigree after the start of the 2022 F1 season, Binotto said:

“I think he has, but something which I was expecting when we renewed with him last year until 2024 because we knew he was capable of this. I think he is demonstrating he is capable of fighting for the championship so no doubt he has got the talent, he has got the capacity. He is a very good racer and very happy with what he is proving in two races.”

After three successive podiums in the first three races, Leclerc and Ferrari will be hoping for more of the same when F1 action returns with the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola next.

Edited by S Chowdhury