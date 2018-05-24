Formula 1 2018: Monaco Grand Prix- Where to watch? Live stream, start time, TV channel and circuit info for legendary F1 race

Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix Live in India- Live Stream, TV Channel info, and Schedule

Shahid Salman News 24 May 2018, 16:38 IST

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco.

It's that time of the year again, Formula One heads to legendary Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel continue their rivalry at the world-famous F1 race.

Lewis Hamilton aims to extend his lead over Sebastian Vettel while the Red Bull racing duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo aim to spoil the party for Ferrari and Mercedes.

The Brit is 17 points ahead of his German rival despite winner lesser races than his rival in the 2018 F1 season. Ferrari looked the strongest car until the Spanish Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli has got their new hyper soft tyres here to Monaco which is the fastest available F1 tyre currently.

Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco Grand Prix last year for the first time since 2011.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

It will commence at 2.10pm ( 6.40pm Indian Standard Time)

Before that, free practice one is on Thursday, May 24 at 10 am (2.30pm IST)with free practice two following at 2 pm (6.30pm IST)

Free Practice three is on Saturday, May 26 at 11 am ( 3.30pm IST) and the battle for pole follows with qualifying at 2 pm (6.30pm IST)

What TV channel is the Monaco Grand Prix on and can I live stream it?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2.

The live stream of the Monaco Grand Prix will be available on Hotstar.

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.40pm on Sunday, May 13.

On Thursday, practice one will be on air from 2.30pm and practice two from 6.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 3.30pm on Saturday and Qualifying from 6.30pm.

What circuit is the Monaco Grand Prix held at and how many laps do drivers race?

The Monaco Grand Prix is held at the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo which is one of the most challenging streets circuits on the F1 calendar.

The total race will have 78 laps excluding the warm-up lap with each lap being 3.340 Km.