Formula 1 2021: Bahrain Grand Prix Team Ratings

Every team wants to hit the ground running at the start of a new season in Formula 1. At the Bahrain Grand Prix, many teams started strong, while some completely missed the mark. Here is our rundown of every team's performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bahrain Grand Prix Team Ratings

#1 Mercedes

Team Rating: 10/10

There is nothing that can be said about Mercedes that hasn't already been articulated. The reigning champions showed their class, winning the Bahrain Grand Prix despite having the slower car. The team maximized its resources and coupled with a Lewis Hamilton masterclass; the team delivered a significant blow to Red Bull.

#2 Red Bull

Team Rating: 9/10

Red Bull should be slightly disappointed with what happened in Bahrain. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was Red Bull's to lose. The team dominated all practice sessions and took pole in qualifying. However, the team's inability to fight at the front of the grid showed as Mercedes outclassed them on strategy.

On the operational side, things were not very smooth for the Austrian team either. The team made their first big mistake in Q2, where they put Sergio Perez on the Medium compound tire after the Mexican had his previous lap deleted. There were further problems on his side of the garage as his car stalled during the formation lap before the race, leaving Perez to start the Bahrain Grand Prix from the pitlane.

Advertisement

Red Bull also took slow and incorrect strategy calls. Max Verstappen led the early part of the race, but a Mercedes undercut caught the team out.

Regardless of issues, Red Bull have the car to compete for a championship this season, and the team will look to bounce back in Imola in three weeks.

#3 McLaren

Team Rating: 9/10

McLaren's pace was slightly off when compared to their pre-season performance. The team will be concerned that AlphaTauri is out-qualifying them. Even then, McLaren brilliantly maximized their resources and picked up a good haul of points at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

You may also be interested in: Formula 1 2021: Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings

#4 Ferrari

Advertisement

Team Rating: 8.5/10

Ferrari has made a significant step forward in performance. Photo: Mark Thomson/Getty Images.

Ferrari's grandeur and history mean lofty expectations for every year. However, considering last season's performance, the team has made tremendous progress and should be satisfied with their results from the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. Consistent performances could put the Scuderia in the running for a top-3 finish in the constructors' standings this season.

#5 AlphaTauri

Team Rating: 7/10

On pace, the AlphaTauri looked like the third or fourth fastest car on the grid at the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, the race didn't yield the points the team would have hoped to gain. Pierre Gasly damaged his front wing early in the race, while Tsunoda could only manage P9 after starting outside the top 10. AlphaTauri has the potential to lead the midfield this season, but will need things to go their way on race days.

#6 Aston Martin

Team Rating: 5/10

Last night was a battle. The first of many to come this season. But we’re up for the fight. 👊



Recap an eventful opening race of the #F1 season for @lance_stroll and #SV5. ⬇️ #BahrainGP — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 29, 2021

Aston Martin does not have the best car in the midfield. But, they are not as bad as their results at the Bahrain Grand Prix suggest either. Team leader Sebastian Vettel delivered a shocking performance in his debut. The German struggled throughout the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend as he never looked comfortable in the car. The team has lost performance since last year due to regulations affecting low-rake teams. More worrying for them, however, is the four-time world champion's waning abilities.

#7 Alfa Romeo

Advertisement

Team Ratings:5/10

Alfa Romeo needs better drivers. The team has made massive strides this season but their drivers are unable to extract the most out of the car. Kimi Raikkonen is the oldest driver on the grid at 41, and Antonio Giovinazzi has not fulfilled the promise he showed in the junior series'. The team needs a better lineup and should start looking at Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg as potential candidates for the future.

#8 Alpine F1

Team Rating: 3/10

Alpine had an embarrassing first race of the season. Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images.

Alpine has two major issues this season. Firstly, they have built a car slower than their midfield competitors. Second, and more important, is that their strategy leaves a lot to be desired. The team has a history of forgetting about one of their drivers and completely ruining their race. This is something they need to shake off to be competitive this season.

At the Bahrain Grand Prix, it did not make any sense for the team to start Ocon on the Soft compound tires. Starting from P16 on the grid, it would have been better for the Frenchman to go long on his first stint. For a team that was talking about winning races this year, the season could not have started on a worse note.

#9 Williams

Team Rating: 4/10

Williams were anonymous during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Their expectations of beating Alfa Romeo this season took a major hit when the Swiss team turned up with a far more competitive car than in pre-season. However, Williams were comfortably ahead of Haas and will look to take a point or two in the 22 upcoming races.

#10 Haas

Team Rating: 3/10

Nikita Mazepin had a torrid first race of the season. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Advertisement

There were no positives for Haas at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Mazepin spun and took himself out of the two most crucial sessions of the weekend, qualifying and the race. Mick Schumacher had a lonely race at the back of the grid, with a car that is significantly slower than any other in the series. The team has admitted that they will not allocate resources to the car this year. Therefore, Haas will be prepared for more performances like the Bahrain Grand Prix. A long and painful Formula 1 season awaits for the team and its drivers.

Also read: Nikita Mazepin had F1's shortest debut in two decades