In which Grands Prix does Lewis Hamilton have the most wins?

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time. The Brit holds records for the most races won, most pole positions won and most laps led in Formula 1. He is also tied with Michael Schumacher on seven world championships.

Hamilton has dominated the turbo-hybrid era since its inception in 2014, winning all championships bar one. The Brit was beaten by his teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016 after suffering multiple reliability issues throughout the season.

Dominant performances over recent years have made Hamilton the most successful driver in the sport. It has also given Hamilton the accolade of being the driver with the most wins at a single Grand Prix, for multiple events.

After winning the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has now won the race at Sakhir a record five times. He was previously tied with Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in Sakhir with four. Apart from the Bahrain Grand Prix, there are 8 other Grand Prix events where Lewis Hamilton has won the most amount of times.

Which Grands Prix has Lewis Hamilton won the most number of times?

Lewis Hamilton holds the record of winning the most races at 9 different Grand Prix events. One of them is the aforementioned Bahrain Grand Prix, which he won for a record fifth time after an intense battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Only two drivers in Formula 1 history have won a Grand Prix event eight times: Michael Schumacher (French Grand Prix) and Lewis Hamilton (Hungarian Grand Prix). They also hold the joint-record for most wins at the Canadian Grand Prix, with seven each.

Lewis Hamilton also holds the record for the most wins at his home race in Silverstone, having won the British Grand Prix 7 times in his career.

Hamilton also has the most wins at the United States and Chinese Grand Prix with six each. Out of six wins in the United States, one came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2008 while the remaining 5 were at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin. Lewis Hamilton won the first Formula 1 race to take place at the circuit in 2012.

Grand Prix events in which Hamilton holds the most wins are:

Hungarian Grand Prix - 8 wins

Canadian Grand Prix - 7 wins (tied with Michael Schumacher)

British Grand Prix - 7 wins

United States Grand Prix - 6 wins

Chinese Grand Prix - 6 wins

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - 5 wins

Bahrain Grand Prix - 5 wins

Italian Grand Prix - 5 wins (tied with Michael Schumacher)

Russian Grand Prix - 4 wins

Where has Lewis Hamilton not won a race?

When it comes to Lewis Hamilton, the more pertinent question to ask is, where has he not won a race?

There have been four tracks at which the seven-time world champion hasn't tasted champagne. Despite winning the French Grand Prix twice, Hamilton hasn't won a race at the old Magny-Cours circuit. The Brit has also not won at the Valencia Street Circuit, which hosted races from 2008 to 2012, despite winning the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona five times.

The two Grand Prix events that Lewis Hamilton has never won in his stellar career are the Korean Grand Prix and the Indian Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel has won all three races in India. The German has also won three of the four races to take place in South Korea, with Fernando Alonso winning one.