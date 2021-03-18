Formula 1 2021 Team Preview: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo have stuck with the driver pairing of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for 2021. In their words, stability in the driver lineup meant one less thing to worry about for them.

The team endured a torrid 2020 with just a handful of points to their name. However, with an upgraded Ferrari engine, Alfa Romeo will be looking to make some much-needed progress this year.

We break down the Switzerland-based team's prospects and what we could expect from them during the 2021 season.

Team: Alfa Romeo

Strengths

For Alfa Romeo, the biggest positive this season has to be the improvements made by the Ferrari engine. The team's progress was hampered massively last year when the Maranello-based manufacturer had to make last-minute changes to the engine.

There were times last year when the Alfa Romeos were almost on par with Ferrari in terms of pace. So, the engine boost should help them get closer to the midfield pack and maybe even mix it up with them as the season progresses.

Weakness

The driver lineup's performance is a bit of a worry for Alfa Romeo. Photo: Joe Portlock/GettyImages

Alfa Romeo have great potential in terms of the talent at their disposal. Resources are not too much of a concern now, and the top management have some sharp minds working away with the goal of taking the team forward. However, the driver lineup leaves a lot to be desired.

In Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, the team have two drivers who are likely not extracting the maximum from the car. Kimi Raikkonen, in what is possibly the last leg of his career, has been a shadow of his former self, and understandably so, being one of the oldest drivers on the grid.

Antonio Giovinazzi, a driver who was supposed to be a future Ferrari driver, has failed to impress in two seasons with the team. It was a bit of a surprise that Mick Schumacher did not replace him at Alfa Romeo, as Ferrari had the option of testing the reigning Formula 2 champion against Raikkonen.

So, while Alfa Romeo could be making progress with the car, they need drivers who can make the most of it, which is not the case right now.

Drivers

Kimi Raikkonen

It's hard to believe that 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen is still racing in Formula 1. He has been enjoying his time at Alfa Romeo, away from all the spotlight and the media, and his performance behind the wheel is still decent when compared with the results of his young teammate.

However, in a team like Alfa Romeo, where the car is just not up to the mark, they need to be able to punch above their weight every now and then, for which Raikkonen is no longer the man for the job.

With retirement looming large for the Finn, it will be interesting to see if he calls it a day after this season or sticks around for another year's paycheck.

Antonio Giovinazzi

Antonio Giovinazzi was extended another lifeline by Alfa Romeo after what was yet another average season in Formula 1 for the Italian. However, if he doesn't raise his game this year, there are more than a few suitors waiting in the wings to occupy his seat.

Mick Schumacher is one of the potential contenders for Giovinazzi's ride, along with prospects like Callum Illot and Robert Shwartzman.

2021 has to be Giovinazzi's breakthrough year, or else, he could be sent packing at the end of the season.

Pre-season Test Form Guide

Alfa Romeo made a clear step forward this season. The team accrued a decent number of laps under their belt and didn't suffer too many glitches. There were also notable improvements made to the car, with the team focusing on a more sophisticated front end, which has already brought about some tangible gains.

Early indications show that although the team has improved, Alfa Romeo might just be in a no-man's land between the midfield group and the backmarkers in Haas and Williams.

2021 Formula 1 Season Predictions

For the 2021 season, Alfa Romeo will be looking to make progress, while keeping an eye on the 2022 season as well. Bridging the gap to the midfield might just be a step too far for the team but expect Alfa Romeo to stay eighth in the standings for the 2021 season.