Formula 1 News: Drivers react after FIA, AGPC and F1 confirm Australian Grand Prix to be called off following Coronavirus outbreak

F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Practice

In what can only be described as a sad development for all motorsport fans around the world, this weekend's Australian Grand Prix has been called off amid fears of a Coronavirus outbreak at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled pic.twitter.com/rHbc7hlNvH — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2020

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile or FIA issued a joint statement along with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and the organisers of F1 to confirm that the 2020 season will not start with wheel spins on the grid this weekend. Here is an excerpt from the same:

"Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening. Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead."

"Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix are cancelled."

The news did not come as a big surprise especially after McLaren Racing had pulled out of the race after a member of their team tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Also read: McLaren Racing withdraw from Australian Grand Prix after team member contracts Coronavirus

Drivers from all over the grid reacted to this development in the same manner. Six-time Drivers' World Champion Lewis Hamilton lauded the decision, claiming that health and safety come first. Newcomer Nicholas Latifi will have to wait for his debut in the sport as will Esteban Ocon, returning to proper racing action after a year-long hiatus away from the grid. Here is how the drivers reacted to the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Will have to wait some more days to get officially back racing. Of course, very disappointed but this is the best decision for us drivers, teams and fans. Hopefully the whole situation will get better soon🤞🏼Stay safe. #EO31 pic.twitter.com/Q3I3Z8GIDa — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 13, 2020

Was so pumped to go racing this weekend, but the safety, health and well being of everyone is by far the most important thing and this was the right thing to do. Stay safe everyone and look after each other 🙏🏼 — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) March 12, 2020

We'll have to wait a bit longer to get back in the car. I was really looking forward to get back behind the wheel but this is the best decision, the health of everyone is the priority. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKvo5lCtxG — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 12, 2020

Can’t remember ever being more excited for a race weekend than this one - but cancelling was absolutely the right call. Eveybody’s safety has to come first. Stay safe people 🙏 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 12, 2020

Stay safe everyone, and let’s hope this whole COVID-19 situation gets better soon. Shame we can’t race here in Australia, but keeping everybody health & safety is priority. Was really looking forward to start the season, but we will have to wait. Lets hope for better news soon❤️ pic.twitter.com/Shqz41hWPE — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 13, 2020

It goes without saying that I was extremely excited to finally make my debut in Formula 1 this weekend but it will have to wait. The safety and well being of everyone involved has to be the priority. Stay safe everyone and hopefully we can go racing sometime soon🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/38W0gbxXlt — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) March 13, 2020

With the Australian Grand Prix now called off, all the attention will shift to the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir which is supposed to host the second race of the season. The race following that in Vietnam is also in doubt at the moment while many have said that the Chinese Grand Prix may not happen either.