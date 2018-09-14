Formula 1 : Singapore Grand Prix Trivia

The Marina Bay Circuit awash in floodlights for a racing weekend

Singapore by the night is a shimmering skyline of tropical beauty, which each year turns into a showpiece arena for Formula 1. It is a test of physical endurance and concentration as drivers compete over 61 laps in the race - in 30°C heat and high humidity - which takes a little under two hours to complete. The cockpit temperatures can reach 60°C, and drivers end up losing 3-4 kgs a race. The Marina Bay Street Circuit (alias the Singapore Street Circuit) is in a harbour side location similar in style to the Circuit de Monaco and the Valencia Street Circuit, designed by Kellogg Brown & Root Inc. It is the first street circuit in Asia for F1 races.

Circuit Details | Marina Bay Street Circuit

Track Length‎: ‎5.065 kms Turns 23 Race Distance: 61 laps (308.828 km)

Lap Record 1:45.008 , Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017

It hosted the inaugural night race in Formula 1 in 2008; and while Abu Dhabi and Bahrain have followed suit, the glamour and challenge of the Singapore street circuit are unmatched. It is a long, energy-sapping race and one that the drivers relish to conquer. The lights are four times brighter than at a regular sports stadium. They are specially designed to minimize glare and surface reflection and to meet F1’s TV broadcasting standards. Here are some more interesting trivia about the Singapore Grand Prix:

Lights mounted on trusses at the Esplanade stretch of the circuit

#20 Approximately 1,600 light projectors are fitted along a temporary aluminium truss around the circuit. The truss, 10 metres above ground level and supported by vertical steel pylons 32m apart, are there only on one side of the track to keep logistics and costs to a minimum.

#19 The circuit is bathed in 3,000 lux of light (Lux is a unit for illuminance). The light beams come in at angles instead of vertically, so that the reflection doesn’t get into the drivers’ eyes even if there are puddles during a downpour.

#18 For a tropical venue, it is surprising to have had just one race affected by rain - the one in 2017, won by Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

Singapore Airways stewardess will be back as grid girls at Marina Bay Street Circuit

#17 Grid girls are back in F1 after the Monaco Grand Prix. The night race will feature the cabin crew ladies from Singapore Airlines as in the previous years.

#16 The Singapore Grand Prix featured in Formula Libre races in the country from 1966-73, before being dropped for a variety of reasons - increase in traffic, the necessity of closing public roads for the event and the fatal accidents during the 1972 and 1973 races.

