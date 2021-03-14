Formula 1 Testing Day 2 Roundup: Red Bull leads as tight midfield battle looms

The second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing witnessed a few teams starting performance runs. The pecking order remains unclear, but some key storylines emerged on the second day.

Fernando Alonso makes a return to Formula 1

Fernando Alonso made a remarkable return to Formula 1. He showed consistency throughout the day and put together 128 laps. The Spaniard finished the day tenth fastest on the timing sheet. The two-time champion earned rave reviews from Karun Chandhok:

"Fernando Alonso has been metronomic, lap after lap. I think you could put a pound coin on his turning point into the apex and his exit, and he'd hit it every single lap. It is incredible, the consistency that he's got driving that Alpine."

Mercedes have a better day in the office

💬 "I can’t be jumping around happy - it is only testing. As always, we are just focused on getting through our programme."



Shov, Valtteri and LH with the latest from F1 Testing in Bahrain 👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 13, 2021

Mercedes had a productive second day as the team completed 116 laps. Valtteri Bottas finished the day at the top of the standings but the day was not without its fair share of gremlins. Lewis Hamilton beached his Mercedes at turn 13 and missed a chunk of the morning session.

Hamilton admitted he was yet to find the "sweet spot" of the Mercedes but was not entirely worried. Speaking about the crash Hamilton said:

"It's day two of Formula 1 testing so we're just focused on doing our job. We're focused on trying to understand the car, there's no point being worried just yet."

Advertisement

Ferrari are not challengers yet

The pecking order remains unclear but early indications suggest that Ferrari have made a step up in the engine department. The car may not be good enough to challenge for the Formula 1 title in 2021, but the improvement is a good sign for the Tifosi.

Red Bull keep their cards close to the chest

Red Bull opted not to do any low fuel runs as the team focused on longer, more consistent running. Red Bull have run their testing program without any hicks so far, and look in control before the Formula 1 season officially gets underway in Bahrain on the 28th of March.

Midfield is too close to call

The Formula 1 midfield remains as tight as ever. From the test so far, McLaren, Alpine, Alpha Tauri, Aston Martin and Ferrari have looked closely matched, as was the case last year.

Alfa Romeo could be a dark horse in midfield this season. The team has put together an impressive number of laps and shown great pace as well.

It remains to be seen if any of these teams can make a push towards the top of the grid, regardless, we are in for another season of feisty midfield battles.