Formula 1 to race in Monza until 2024

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

It happens to be among the finest and most admired of all racing tracks. It's been on the Formula 1 calendar since the very inception, i.e., the first-ever season, that took place way back in 1950. Now, it appears that amid wide concerns regarding its future, Monza, the homeland of the endearing Tifosi, is going to stay on until 2024.

Formula 1 confirmed earlier on September 4, 2019, that the imminent future of Monza, among the most legendary tracks on the roster, had been decided.

The famous racing venue, one that is about to host the 2019 Italian Grand Prix is going to feature on the F1 calendar until the 2024 F1 season. In fact, it is confirmed that F1 is going to race in Monza 'at least' until 2024 and that there may even be a further renewal of the iconic 70-lap track in the course of the future.

A historic racing venue as also an equally daunting one, Monza has seen no dearth of iconic drivers raising the bar with immense speed and determination. While greats such as Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher have raced here in the past, contemporary Grand Prix icons such as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen are still going to write their bit of narratives in one of the sport's most widely-visited venues.

The high-speed, rip-roaring, spine-bending track is about as exhilarating as it is challenging. No wonder, it's aptly nicknamed as the 'Cathedral of Speed'.

While Michael Schumacher holds the record for winning the Italian Grand Prix for the most number of occasions, having done it on six separate occasions, Lewis Hamilton has won the event on five occasions, the most for any driver on the current grid.

After Hamilton, the 2018 world champion Sebastian Vettel with three wins, has the most number of wins here when compared to any other driver on the grid.

Last year, the key highlight of the Italian Grand Prix was the legendary record-shattering qualifying lap that former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen delivered, as the 'Iceman' navigated along the challenging track at a gusty time of 1:19:119, the fastest-ever lap recorded in the sport's history.

But will Mercedes eventually keep the 'Prancing Horse' at bay come the race day on Sunday or Ferrrari hold the advantage here in Italy? It's all to play for.