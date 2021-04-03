Which country has produced the most Formula 1 world champions?

The Formula Drivers Championship has been claimed by 33 drivers, since its inception in 1950. These drivers have included some of the legends of the sport, like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, and Sebastian Vettel, among others.

It might come as a surprise, however, that despite being a 'world' championship, only 14 countries have produced these 33 champions.

Which country has produced the most Formula 1 champions?

With the United Kingdom widely regarded as the birthplace of Formula 1, it's no surprise that the island nation has produced the most world champions in the world (10). Out of those 10, four have gone on to win multiple world titles, including reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (7), Jackie Stewart (3), Graham Hill (2) and Jim Clark (2). Other notable names to win a world title racing under the British flag include Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, and Jenson Button. In total, drivers from the UK have won 20 titles.

No other country comes close to matching Great Britain's tally. However, in joint-second place, with three world champions each, come Finland, Brazil and Germany.

Brazil has produced arguably the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time in Ayrton Senna, who won the championship thrice; in 1988, 1990 and 1991. Other Brazilian world champions include Nelson Piquet (3) and Emerson Fittipaldi (2).

Finland has produced three world champions as well, which is an amazing feat for a nation which has seen only nine of its drivers make it to Formula 1. Mika Hakkinen (2), Kimi Raikkonen (1) and Keke Rosberg (1) are the world champions from Finland.

Germany, despite having produced only three world champions, has the second most titles after the United Kingdom, with 12. This is largely down to Michael Schumacher winning seven titles and Sebastian Vettel winning four. Nico Rosberg, son of Keke Rosberg, is the last German driver to win the world championship even though his father raced under the Finnish flag.

Four countries are joint-third with two world champions to their name:

Austria: Jochen Rindt, Niki Lauda

Australia: Alan Jones, Jack Brabham

Italy: Giuseppe Farina, Alberto Ascari

USA: Phil Hill, Mario Andretti

The remaining six countries have just one world champion to their name:

Argentina: Juan Manuel Fangio

Spain: Fernando Alonso

New Zealand: Denny Hulme

Canada: Jacques Villeneuve

France: Alain Prost

South Africa: Jody Scheckter

Future hopefuls

Formula 1 fans might just another two new countries added to this list in the not-too-distant future, namely The Netherlands and Monaco, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc respectively. Both men have stout contracts with the sport's top teams because they are widely regarded as future world champions.