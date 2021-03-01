Formula 1 in March: Save the date!

The wait is almost over! The new Formula 1 season begins in four weeks. A few teams have launched their cars, and an uneventful winter break is out of the way. This means it's time for Formula 1 fans to gear up for the start of the season!

The Formula 1 circus starts in Bahrain at the end of the month. Here are a few crucial dates to keep an eye on before you hear the engines roar in Sakhir.

Formula 1 Guide for March

#1 Mercedes and Alpine Car Launch (March 2)

Mercedes and Alpine will launch their 2021 challengers on the 2nd of March. Alpine faces an early setback with Fernando Alonso confirmed to be absent from the launch as he recovers from his road-accident.

#2 Aston Martin Car Launch (March 3)

Aston Martin will be launching an all-new livery for the team on the 3rd of March. Fans will also get to see Sebastian Vettel in his new colors for the first time.

#3 Haas Livery (March 4)

On 4th March, Haas will reveal their new livery and all-rookie lineup of Mick Shumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

#4 Williams Car Launch (March 5)

Williams, under new owners Dorilton Capital, will be launching their 2021 challenger on the 5th of March.

#5 Ferrari Car Launch (March 10)

Ferrari arguably had their most disappointing season in Formula 1 last year and will be looking to make their way to the front with the team's 2021 challenger.

#6 F1 Testing, Bahrain (March 12-14)

Due to budget cuts, this year's pre-season testing has been further shortened to 3 days. Testing this year will take place in Bahrain instead of the customary Barcelona.

#7 Drive to Survive: Season 3 (March 19)

Formula 1's Netflix special will roll out on March 19.

#8 Bahrain Grand Prix (March 26-28)

The season-opener will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit. Unlike the 2020 season, only one race will take place in the gulf country and it will be in the original circuit layout.

There's a lot to look forward to in March. Stay tuned, save the date, and don't miss out on anything!