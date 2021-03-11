Formula 1 pre-season testing: All you need to know

Formula 1 pre-season testing will begin on the 12th of March. It will last until the 14th in what is a shortened testing schedule. After over three months of waiting, Formula 1 fans will finally see their favorite cars and drivers return to on-track action.
Why is the Formula 1 pre-season test crucial?
The pre-season test will be the only time for teams to run their cars before the first race of the Formula 1 season begins in Bahrain on the 28th of March. FIA regulations have led teams to work primarily on recovering lost downforce from their cars.
Pirelli is introducing a new iteration of tires, which are expected to be heavier and slower than last year. Pre-season testing will be crucial for teams to understand the behavior of the tires and their optimal operating windows.
Ferrari developed an entirely new engine over the off-season because of the underwhelming performance of last year's power units. For Ferrari and its customer teams, pre-season testing offers the first opportunity to test their new engine and compare it to the field.
Why only three days of pre-season testing?
Formula 1 has decided to cut the pre-season test from six to three days. This has come as part of an initiative to cut expenses and offer more unpredictable races. The cars are an evolution of the vehicles last year, which further motivated the FIA's decision to cut testing days.
The shorter timeframe could play a significant role for rookies Schumacher, Mazepin and Tsunoda. This could also affect Fernando Alonso, who returns to the sport after a two-year hiatus from the series.
The Lineups
Below are the confirmed driver lineups for the pre-season test. This list will be updated as more teams announce testing duties for their drivers.
Mercedes
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
Red Bull
Friday: Max Verstappen
Saturday: Sergio Perez
Sunday: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)
McLaren
Friday: Daniel Ricciardo (AM), Lando Norris (PM)
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
Aston Martin
Friday: Sebastian Vettel (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)
Saturday: Sebastian Vettel (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)
Sunday: Lance Stroll (AM), Sebastian Vettel (PM)
Alpine
Friday: Esteban Ocon
Saturday: Fernando Alonso
Sunday: Esteban Ocon (AM), Fernando Alonso (PM)
Ferrari
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
AlphaTauri
Friday: Pierre Gasly (AM), Yuki Tsunoda (PM)
Saturday: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
Sunday: Pierre Gasly (AM), Yuki Tsunoda (PM)
Alfa Romeo
Friday: Kimi Raikkonen (AM), Antonio Giovinazzi (PM)
Saturday: Antonio Giovinazzi
Sunday: Kimi Raikkonen
Haas
Friday: Mick Schumacher (AM), Nikita Mazepin (PM)
Saturday: Nikita Mazepin (AM), Mick Schumacher (PM)
Sunday: Mick Schumacher (AM), Nikita Mazepin (PM)
Williams
Friday: Roy Nissany
Saturday: Nicholas Latifi
Sunday: George Russell